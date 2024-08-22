Henry Cejudo expresses interest in a potential return to flyweight: “Getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again”
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has expressed an interest in making a return to the flyweight division.
As we know, Henry Cejudo is a mixed martial arts legend in his own right. He is a former world champion at flyweight and bantamweight, and it seems as if he’s still hungry to compete.
The expectation was that if he did come back, he’d do so at 135 pounds. Instead, it seems as if it’s leaning towards a return all the way back down to flyweight.
In a recent interview, he made that known – and he also opted to call out Brandon Moreno.
Cejudo wants Moreno
“There could be a potential return at flyweight,” Cejudo said. “These are a lot of things I’m contemplating, potentially going back down. With the bantamweight division getting hot and with the newcomers coming in, there’s been a lot of thought of me going back down and getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again. There’s a lot of cool stuff. These are kind of things I really want to think about and really decide once I get home and once I’m injury-free. It’s just one little thing, but it’s a major thing. Because I’m going to be making a commitment to go out there and just do another run, do another run at these titles and dedicate myself like I was before.”
“I’m after gold now. I think if I do go down to 125 pounds and stay disciplined, I don’t think there’s anyone that can beat me. Plus, I think there’s a fun fight with Brandon Moreno. He wanted to fight me at 135 and then he backed out like a little b*tch. Now, I think if I go down and I beat him in Mexico, in his own country, I think that could be a big-ass payday too.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
