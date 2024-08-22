Henry Cejudo expresses interest in a potential return to flyweight: “Getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has expressed an interest in making a return to the flyweight division.

As we know, Henry Cejudo is a mixed martial arts legend in his own right. He is a former world champion at flyweight and bantamweight, and it seems as if he’s still hungry to compete.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo responds to callout from UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

The expectation was that if he did come back, he’d do so at 135 pounds. Instead, it seems as if it’s leaning towards a return all the way back down to flyweight.

In a recent interview, he made that known – and he also opted to call out Brandon Moreno.