Henry Cejudo expresses interest in a potential return to flyweight: “Getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again”

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has expressed an interest in making a return to the flyweight division.

Henry Cejudo

As we know, Henry Cejudo is a mixed martial arts legend in his own right. He is a former world champion at flyweight and bantamweight, and it seems as if he’s still hungry to compete.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo responds to callout from UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

The expectation was that if he did come back, he’d do so at 135 pounds. Instead, it seems as if it’s leaning towards a return all the way back down to flyweight.

In a recent interview, he made that known – and he also opted to call out Brandon Moreno.

Cejudo wants Moreno

“There could be a potential return at flyweight,” Cejudo said. “These are a lot of things I’m contemplating, potentially going back down. With the bantamweight division getting hot and with the newcomers coming in, there’s been a lot of thought of me going back down and getting a fight with Moreno and winning the belt once again. There’s a lot of cool stuff. These are kind of things I really want to think about and really decide once I get home and once I’m injury-free. It’s just one little thing, but it’s a major thing. Because I’m going to be making a commitment to go out there and just do another run, do another run at these titles and dedicate myself like I was before.”

“I’m after gold now. I think if I do go down to 125 pounds and stay disciplined, I don’t think there’s anyone that can beat me. Plus, I think there’s a fun fight with Brandon Moreno. He wanted to fight me at 135 and then he backed out like a little b*tch. Now, I think if I go down and I beat him in Mexico, in his own country, I think that could be a big-ass payday too.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Triple C? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brandon Moreno Henry Cejudo UFC

