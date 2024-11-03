UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Amir Albazi (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

Moreno (21-8-2 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former flyweight champion most recently competed back in February of this year, where he dropped a split decision to Brandon Royval.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since June of 2023, where he earned a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France. The win marked Albazi’s sixth in a row, with four of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of the UFC Edmonton main event begins and Brandon Moreno lands a left jab to get things started. Amir Albazi returns fire with a jab of his own, but Moreno counters nicely with a low kick. Albazi with an inside low kick. Moreno leaps in with a 1-2 but neither punch connects. Albazi doubles up on his jab. Moreno looks to shoot but Amir scrambles out to distance. Another good jab from Albazi. He leaps forward with a straight right that partially connects. Brandon Moreno misses with a hook and then a low kick. He continues to press forward and lands a clean right hand. The former champ looks very calm and patient in there so far. He lands a long jab. Amir Albazi with a good shot to the body. He leaps in with a 1-2, but Moreno slips those punches and smiles. ‘The Assassin Baby’ with a nice combination to close out an entertaining opening round.

Round two of the UFC Edmonton main event begins and Amir Albazi lands a pair of jabs. Brandon Moreno responds with a head kick and that appears to have stunned Albazi. ‘The Prince’ is on the retreat. Moreno is taking a measured approach and doesn’t rush in for a finish. Albazi seems to have recovered as he sticks a nice jab. Moreno ducks under a jab and unloads to the body. Albazi dives on a takedown and gets it. Moreno immediately scrambles up to his feet and then uncorks a right hand. Albazi answers with a jab. He needs to up the volume soon here. Brandon Moreno with a sneaky left hand that connects clean. Albazi with a 1-2, but neither punch connects. Moreno leaps in with a combination of his own, but again nothing really lands clean. Under a minute remains in the round. Moreno with a nice left hook. Albazi answers with a low kick and then one to the body. The former champ with a jab and then a left hook. Another jab from Moreno. He just misses with a right over the top as the horn sounds to end the second frame.

Round three of the UFC Edmonton headliner begins and Brandon Moreno is right back to work with his striking. He lands a jab and then a left hook. Now some body kicks from the former champion. He lands another nice left hook and then a low kick. Amir Albazi looks perplexed. Moreno with a body kick. Albazi with a big right hand. Moreno eats it and lands one of his own. Moreno with another left hook. Albazi’s face is a mess and we’re only halfway through the fight. More solid punches and kicks from Moreno to close out round three. He looks great thus far.

Round four of the UFC Edmonton main event begins and Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi exchange jabs. Moreno with a good low kick. He lands a left hook upstairs and then one to the body. Albazi doubles up on his jab. ‘The Assassin Baby’ counters with a right over the top. A stiff jab connects for Amir. Moreno with a left hook. Both men swing some wild punches in the pocket, but nothing connects clean for either fighter. Amir Albazi with a nice front kick to the body. He follows that up with a good jab. Brandon Moreno swings and misses with a looping overhand right. He side steps and then lands a low kick. A follow up high kick also partially connects. Amir looks to come inside but he gets clipped with a left hook. A nice jab lands for the former champion. He still looks very fresh out there. Albazi misses with a combination attempt. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Edmonton main event begins and Brandon Moreno comes out aggressively. He charges in with a flurry but eats an accidental eye poke from his opponent. We have a pause in the action. Moreno says he is good to go and we restart. Moreno with a jab and then a left high kick which is partially blocked. He shoots in for a takedown. Albazi stays up but eats a huge right and is now rocked! Moreno charges after him with a combination. He lands another good left hook. Albazi’s face is an absolute mess at this point. He forces the clinch, and Moreno slams his ribs with a knee. More good punches from the former flyweight kingpin. He leaps in with a big left hook. He lands a big right now and once again Albazi appears to be in trouble. Both men are standing and trading in the final seconds here. Moreno with a pair of big hooks. He leaps in with a head kick. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno def. Amir Albazi by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 x2)

