Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

By Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi.

Moreno (22-8-2 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former flyweight champion had most recently competed back in February of this year, where he dropped a split decision to top contender Brandon Royval.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since June of 2023, where he picked up a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France. That win had marked Albazi’s sixth in a row, with four of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton main event resulted in a dominant performance from the former flyweight kingpin Brandon Moreno. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was able to overwhelm Amir Albazi for the majority of the contest, battering ‘The Prince’ with jabs, left hooks and some well-timed kicks. By the end of round four, Albazi’s face was an absolute mess and that just continued to get worse as Moreno continued his onslaught in the fifth and final round. After twenty-five minutes of action there was no doubt that Moreno would get the nod.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno def. Amir Albazi by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Albazi’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton:

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his victory over Amir Albazi this evening in Edmonton?

