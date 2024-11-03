Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi.

Moreno (22-8-2 MMA) entered the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former flyweight champion had most recently competed back in February of this year, where he dropped a split decision to top contender Brandon Royval.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since June of 2023, where he picked up a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France. That win had marked Albazi’s sixth in a row, with four of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton main event resulted in a dominant performance from the former flyweight kingpin Brandon Moreno. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was able to overwhelm Amir Albazi for the majority of the contest, battering ‘The Prince’ with jabs, left hooks and some well-timed kicks. By the end of round four, Albazi’s face was an absolute mess and that just continued to get worse as Moreno continued his onslaught in the fifth and final round. After twenty-five minutes of action there was no doubt that Moreno would get the nod.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno def. Amir Albazi by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Albazi’ below:

Moreno only 30 feels like bro been around forever — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2024

Excited to see @theassassinbaby back in the cage 👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 3, 2024

Albazi looks absolutely shredded! #UFCEdmonton — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 3, 2024

10-9 Moreno. He landed the cleaner shots. Albazi needs to utilizes his kicks more #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

20-18 Moreno. Albazi cannot continue to play this game. He needs to bring the fight to the former champion #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

That canvas looks slippery — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 3, 2024

If I’m not mistaken, Moreno threw a 12 to 6 elbow from the single leg defense. #UFCEdmonton — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 3, 2024

40-36 Moreno. Albazi needs to pull off his best Leon Edwards impression #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

Love how moreno looks tonight 👊🏽👊🏽 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 3, 2024

Secures title shot for me next and I’ll weigh in as the back up December 7th . Great fight Moreno. — Brandon (@brandonroyval) November 3, 2024

Light work for Moreno — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2024

Vintage Brandon Moreno. Masterclass #UFCEdmonton — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2024

