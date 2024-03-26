Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno announces he’s stepping away from MMA for the foreseeable future

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be taking a break from MMA.

Moreno is coming off a split decision loss to Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Mexico City in February. It was his second straight loss as he dropped a decision to Alexandre Pantoja to lose his title.

Now, following back-to-back losses, Brandon Moreno took to social media to reveal he is taking a break from MMA.

“I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m putting in the work, I’m dedicated, but the results just aren’t there, and it’s very frustrating,” Moreno said in Spanish (translation via MMAJunkie). “This is something that makes me very sad, but something that makes me who I am is that I always find a way to come back. I think with all the technical aspect things aside, I think I’m just tired. I’m tired of the media, the same questions, the vibe, the constant pressure. I don’t even think it’s a single moment anymore. I think it’s everything I’ve piled on my shoulders in the last few years.

“I’ve reached a point where my mind is stressed, and I just want to rest a bit. I’m not saying I’m 100 percent stepping away from MMA, but I do want to take a break to rest, be with my family and just be a normal person, be with my daughters, and just do new things,” Moreno continued. “There are many things I haven’t done because I’m 100 percent focused on my training. I just want to rest a bit. This is by no means a goodbye. Just wait for me, have patience, let my body and my mind recover, and we’ll come back to do things well.”

It’s unclear when Brandon Moreno will return, but for now, the Mexican is taking a break from the sport of MMA following his latest loss. However, Moreno says the last time he took a break was when he was cut from the UFC and ended up re-signing with the promotion and became the flyweight champ, so he knows he has what it takes to be the champ again.

“The last time that happened, I came back, and I became a world champion,” Moreno said. “I’d like to think I can do the same and when I return, I’m going to go on a tear. I still think I’m an incredible fighter, and I have all the qualities and abilities to be a champion again. I just think I’ve reached a limit in my mind, and I’m tired. But outside of that, everything is excellent. I’m happy… I’m going to do everything to pick myself up again. I want to do it, I know I can do it, and I’m going to do it. I’m going to be champion. I just need to rest my body and mind.”

Brandon Moreno is currently 21-8-2 as a pro and is 9-5-2 in the UFC.