Dana White still isn’t eager to host UFC events in stadiums
UFC CEO Dana White still isn’t convinced by holding events in stadiums, even in Las Vegas.
As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will head to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time this weekend. They will be putting on what promises to be a blockbuster show, with many being fascinated to find out exactly what it’s going to look like.
It could be a huge success, or it could be a flop. Either way, the promotion is committing heavily to the concept. Dana White has been pretty interested in getting this done for a long time now, with some wondering whether or not he’ll eventually push for an even greater challenge – like Allegiant Stadium.
In a recent interview, however, he made it crystal clear that he doesn’t feel like it’s 100% necessary.
White’s view on stadium shows
“It’s not that I get worried, I don’t wanna take the experience away from people,” he said. “We’ve done stadiums before. It’s just it’s not my favorite thing. I like arenas. Yeah, I really like arenas.”
“I think that fans get a much — what I care about every Saturday, whether you stayed home and watched it on TV or you came to the venue and watched it, is that everybody walks away on a Saturday night going, ‘God, I’m glad I came to the fights,’ or ‘This was worth coming to.’ Or they don’t walk out going, ‘Well, that sucked. That wasn’t a good experience.’ That’s what I focus on literally every week.”
“No, that’s not what I look for,” he said. “I look for incredible experiences, unique experiences, and things that have never been done before. That’s what I’m into. I’m not like, ‘Oh, I have to do Allegiant Stadium.’ I don’t have to do Allegiant Stadium. I wanna give fans a great experience every time.”
