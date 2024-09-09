Dana White still isn’t eager to host UFC events in stadiums

UFC CEO Dana White still isn’t convinced by holding events in stadiums, even in Las Vegas.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will head to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time this weekend. They will be putting on what promises to be a blockbuster show, with many being fascinated to find out exactly what it’s going to look like.

It could be a huge success, or it could be a flop. Either way, the promotion is committing heavily to the concept. Dana White has been pretty interested in getting this done for a long time now, with some wondering whether or not he’ll eventually push for an even greater challenge – like Allegiant Stadium.

In a recent interview, however, he made it crystal clear that he doesn’t feel like it’s 100% necessary.