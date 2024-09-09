Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov chokes Umar Nurmagomedov while coaching cousin Usman at Bellator San Diego
Khabib Nurmagomedov started choking Umar Nurmagomedov, seemingly out of anxiety, while watching Usman Nurmagomedov compete last week.
Last week, Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Alexander Shabliy with a dominant unanimous decision triumph to successfully retain his Bellator lightweight championship. It was a really solid display and in his corner, he had Umar Nurmagomedov and the great Khabib Nurmagomedov there to guide him through the contest.
With a corner like that, it’s hard to picture him losing. Shabliy was always going to serve as stiff opposition but when you take a look back at the fight, there aren’t too many instances in which Usman wasn’t in control. He looked strong, he looked comfortable, and he looks like he could hold this belt for as long as he desires.
At one point, he was able to rock Shabliy and immediately went for a submission attempt. In the corner, Khabib couldn’t quite contain his emotions when that happened.
Khabib gets overwhelmed
If it’s a member of your family who is competing at the elite level, you’re bound to feel anxious about it. That was the position Khabib found himself in as Usman carved out a really important win for his career.
In terms of what’s next, it’s hard to say. He’s still trying to shake off the stigma surrounding his doping controversy, but in equal measure, he’s such an alluring champion at lightweight. It doesn’t feel like he’ll be heading to the UFC anytime soon given Islam Makhachev’s dominance over there, and in reality, there are plenty of foes he could battle where he is.
