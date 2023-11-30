Iridium Sports Agency releases statement after Bobby Green was “accosted and attacked” by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team

By Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Iridium Sports Agency has released a statement claiming Bobby Green was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan’s team this week.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

This weekend, Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan will both be in action – but not against each other. Green will take on Jalin Turner in the co-main event, whereas Tsarukyan will battle Beneil Dariush in the main event. The key, however, is that they’re in the same weight class at 155 pounds.

Both men have had a lot of success inside the Octagon recently. As it turns out, there may well be some beef that exists between them too.

RELATED: BOBBY GREEN AND ARMAN TSARUKYAN HAVE AN ALTERCATION IN THE HOTEL, ‘KING’ CLAIMS HE “SOCKED ONE OF HIS HOMIES”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two had gotten into some kind of physical altercation at the fighter hotel. Iridium Sports Agency, Green’s team, has now confirmed the news and provided more details.

Green’s team releases statement

“During a media interview earlier today, Iridium Sports Agency client Bobby Green was unprovokingly accosted and attacked by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team at the UFC host hotel. Bobby tried to avoid the conflict, but he was put in a position where he had to defend himself and his coach from the larger, aggressive group.”

If there’s one guy in the UFC who is about that life, it’s Bobby Green. He is an incredibly dangerous fighter and as of late, he’s been proving that in the cage. The same goes for Tsarkuyan, but if the two men want to settle the score at some point in the future, they’ll first need to get through the tough tests that lie ahead of them.

What do you believe would happen if Bobby Green fought Arman Tsarukyan? Will they both win this weekend? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Arman Tsarukyan Bobby Green UFC

