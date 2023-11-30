Iridium Sports Agency releases statement after Bobby Green was “accosted and attacked” by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team

Iridium Sports Agency has released a statement claiming Bobby Green was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan’s team this week.

This weekend, Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan will both be in action – but not against each other. Green will take on Jalin Turner in the co-main event, whereas Tsarukyan will battle Beneil Dariush in the main event. The key, however, is that they’re in the same weight class at 155 pounds.

Both men have had a lot of success inside the Octagon recently. As it turns out, there may well be some beef that exists between them too.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two had gotten into some kind of physical altercation at the fighter hotel. Iridium Sports Agency, Green’s team, has now confirmed the news and provided more details.