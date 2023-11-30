Edgar Tabares predicts firefight with teenage sensation Johan Ghazali: “Beaten up, bloodied up, cut up”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

Edgar Tabares firmly believes that his experience will play a pivotal factor in his upcoming battle against Johan Ghazali.

Edgar Tabares

Both men are set to collide in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on December 8.

The Mexican veteran is under no illusion about the challenge that lies ahead. Ghazali boasts a stellar 4-0 record in ONE Championship, establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in Muay Thai today.

While Ghazali’s youth may give him an edge in some aspects of the clash, Tabares aims to leverage his years in the sport to outsmart and outmaneuver his younger opponent.

“I don’t like saying that I’m better than my opponents. I think one of my strengths will be my maturity and experience. I’m an adult, and I’m in my physical prime. While Johan is strong, he’s still a kid,” Tabares said.

Tabares doesn’t just plan to win; he aims to do so in spectacular fashion to disrupt Ghazali’s hype train.

“I wouldn’t want the fight to go the distance. I want the fight to end in a stoppage, and I want to earn a bonus. We’re going to see how the fight unfolds with this strategy we’re planning on using against Johan, and I’m going to give it my all,” he said.

“I like to be beaten up, bloodied up, cut up. I want to show the Mexican style of fighting.”

Edgar Tabares feels extra pressure to win

Edgar Tabares is not entering this bout without recognizing its make-or-break nature.

With two stoppage defeats against elite competition in ONE, the pressure is on for Tabares to secure his first promotional victory.

“I’m very anxious and motivated to win. I’ve canceled everything I had planned to prepare for this fight,” he said.

Tabares is hungry for success and understands the potential ramifications of a third consecutive loss.

“I feel like this is my opportunity to show that I deserve to be in ONE, and I won’t let the opportunity go to waste. I know I’ve said it before in previous fights, but I have a different mentality this time,” he added.

“My career is dependent on this fight, which is why I want to demonstrate that I belong in ONE.”

