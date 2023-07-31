Bobby Green dismisses Tony Ferguson’s eye poke comments after UFC 291: “Can’t argue with crazy”

By Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023
UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green has mixed emotions after his win over Tony Ferguson.

Bobby Green

‘King’ made his return to the cage on Saturday night at UFC 291 opposite ‘El Cucuy’. Entering the fight, the former interim lightweight champion was riding a five-fight losing streak, losing to names such as Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz in that stretch. Meanwhile, Bobby Green entered on a three-fight winless streak but was still a massive favorite.

In the first round, it appeared that the odds were wrong, as Tony Ferguson scored a knockdown. However, just seconds later, he suffered an eye poke from Bobby Green. From that point forward, the former champion lost any sort of momentum he had. From there, he was dominated, being choked out cold in the third round.

Following the loss, Tony Ferguson released a statement on social media. The statement generally read that the eye poke from Bobby Green caused much more damage than many knew on fight night. The former champion placed a lot of the blame on the infraction and also speculated that it was intentional.

For his part, Bobby Green doesn’t plan to respond to Tony Ferguson directly on the subject. On The MMA Hour, the lightweight contender admitted that he believes the former champion is crazy, so he won’t argue with him. However, he is saddened that the win has had somewhat of an asterisk attached.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON HOPEFUL UFC PAYS HIM FOR CANCELED MICHEL PEREIRA FIGHT: “NOTHING YET”

Bobby Green, Tony Ferguson, UFC 291, UFC

“Tony said I intentionally poked him, and that threw his momentum off,” Bobby Green stated on The MMA Hour responding to Tony Ferguson’s comments. “From there, the fight just went my way. I disagree with that, I thought I was doing so much more than that the entire fight… If you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. You know? I’m not going to argue with him.”

He continued, “On one side, he’s got it in his head that I’m trying to intentionally do this s*it, for this fight. So, I’m not going to argue with him on that aspect, he’s crazy. You can’t argue with crazy. The other part of it I feel like, is sad. I’m sad because it’s a mark on my body of work. It saddens me that he thinks it would go differently, it saddens me that it puts all this lack on my set of skills. Because I believe that skills pay the bills. I don’t need to cheat no guys.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Bobby Green?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bobby Green Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA: “If we change the rules for him to sell some PPV’s, we make a mockery of all this”

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023
Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274
UFC

Rose Namajunas contemplated retirement after loss to Carla Esparza: "Don't really want to hurt anybody"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas nearly retired last year.

Stephen-Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson hopeful UFC pays him for canceled Michel Pereira fight: "Nothing yet"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is still hoping to be paid for his canceled fight against Michel Pereira.

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal unloads on "midget" Conor McGregor after the Irishman took shots at Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje following UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has taken aim at Conor McGregor following UFC 291.

Dwayne Johnson and Dustin Poirier
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwyane Johnson praises Dustin Poirier for the way he handled UFC 291 loss: "Love this perspective so much"

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2023

Dwayne Johnson has nothing but praise for Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, UFC, BMF, Daniel Cormier, UFC 291

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Dustin Poirier’s knockout loss to Justin Gaethje: “I hope he doesn't walk away”

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023
Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker set for UFC 294

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

It looks like Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker is now set for UFC 294.

Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal claims he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is claiming he lost $100K when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, UFC, BMF
UFC

Conor McGregor issues “guarantee” for potential BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje

Susan Cox - July 31, 2023

Conor McGregor has issued a ‘guarantee’ for potential BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson did not receive his show money for canceled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

Stephen Thompson reportedly did not receive his show money for his canceled UFC 291 fight against Michel Pereira.