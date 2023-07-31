Bobby Green dismisses Tony Ferguson’s eye poke comments after UFC 291: “Can’t argue with crazy”

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green has mixed emotions after his win over Tony Ferguson.

‘King’ made his return to the cage on Saturday night at UFC 291 opposite ‘El Cucuy’. Entering the fight, the former interim lightweight champion was riding a five-fight losing streak, losing to names such as Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz in that stretch. Meanwhile, Bobby Green entered on a three-fight winless streak but was still a massive favorite.

In the first round, it appeared that the odds were wrong, as Tony Ferguson scored a knockdown. However, just seconds later, he suffered an eye poke from Bobby Green. From that point forward, the former champion lost any sort of momentum he had. From there, he was dominated, being choked out cold in the third round.

Following the loss, Tony Ferguson released a statement on social media. The statement generally read that the eye poke from Bobby Green caused much more damage than many knew on fight night. The former champion placed a lot of the blame on the infraction and also speculated that it was intentional.

For his part, Bobby Green doesn’t plan to respond to Tony Ferguson directly on the subject. On The MMA Hour, the lightweight contender admitted that he believes the former champion is crazy, so he won’t argue with him. However, he is saddened that the win has had somewhat of an asterisk attached.

“Tony said I intentionally poked him, and that threw his momentum off,” Bobby Green stated on The MMA Hour responding to Tony Ferguson’s comments. “From there, the fight just went my way. I disagree with that, I thought I was doing so much more than that the entire fight… If you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. You know? I’m not going to argue with him.”

He continued, “On one side, he’s got it in his head that I’m trying to intentionally do this s*it, for this fight. So, I’m not going to argue with him on that aspect, he’s crazy. You can’t argue with crazy. The other part of it I feel like, is sad. I’m sad because it’s a mark on my body of work. It saddens me that he thinks it would go differently, it saddens me that it puts all this lack on my set of skills. Because I believe that skills pay the bills. I don’t need to cheat no guys.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Bobby Green?