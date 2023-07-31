Dustin Poirier explains why he‘s frustrated following knockout loss at UFC 291: “I lost to somebody I think I’m better than”

Dustin Poirier has a reason as to why he is frustrated with his UFC 291 loss to Justin Gaethje.

Poirier entered his UFC 291 headliner against Gaethje for the BMF title coming off a submission win over Michael Chandler. ‘The Diamond’ also entered the bout with a ton of confidence given he had already beat Gaethje by TKO back in 2018. However, in the rematch, it was Gaethje who got his hand raised as he scored a second-round head kick KO.

It was a beautiful setup from Gaethje and it landed perfectly and put Poirier out. Although Dustin Poirier praised ‘The Highlight’ for the way he set up the fight-ending finish, he admits he is frustrated with the result as he feels like he is better than Gaethje.