Nate Diaz explains why he hasn’t been talking trash ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m not in this gimmick fight with him”

By Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023
Nate Diaz has responded to Jake Paul’s gripes ahead of their August 5 showdown.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Paul has blasted Diaz for not revving up interest in their boxing match. “The Problem Child” has gone as far as to say it’s a “b*tch move” since he was vocal prior to the fight being announced.

Fight fans are used to Diaz generating a buzz before his fights. “The Stockton Native” has insisted that he never manufactures beef and what you see is what you get. Going into the Paul fight, things have been rather tame on Diaz’s side and he has explained why.

Nate Diaz On Lack Of Trash Talk

During an interview with ESPN, Nate Diaz discussed why he’s been a bit laid back and reserved going into the fight with Jake Paul (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I don’t need to act like it’s … I don’t talk a bunch of s— like he wants to do, I don’t want to stay and talk s— and go back and forth. He said something about me at the press conference and I’m like, I wasn’t there for no argument. I didn’t even want to go to no press conference to argue with nobody. Like, if we’re gonna argue, we’re gonna fight. So lets just stay the f— away from each other until the fight. Pardon my language.”

Diaz went on to say that he’s not looking to intimidate anyone or put on an act at this stage of his combat sports career.

“I’m ready for everything,” he said. “I’m ready to go to war right now and I’m ready to be cool until it’s time to fight. I don’t care. I’m at a point in my career where I’m not trying to scare anybody, I’m not trying to fool anybody. If people want to watch, that’d be great. If they don’t, that’s fine too. That’s where he got me twisted. I’m not in this gimmick fight with him. I only need him to know that I’ll whup his ass, I don’t need the whole world. I don’t need to go begging to watch. Don’t watch.”

Stick with BJPenn.com on fight night, as we will be providing video highlights of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. The fight will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz

