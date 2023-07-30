Nate Diaz explains why he hasn’t been talking trash ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m not in this gimmick fight with him”

Nate Diaz On Lack Of Trash Talk

During an interview with ESPN, Nate Diaz discussed why he’s been a bit laid back and reserved going into the fight with Jake Paul (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I don’t need to act like it’s … I don’t talk a bunch of s— like he wants to do, I don’t want to stay and talk s— and go back and forth. He said something about me at the press conference and I’m like, I wasn’t there for no argument. I didn’t even want to go to no press conference to argue with nobody. Like, if we’re gonna argue, we’re gonna fight. So lets just stay the f— away from each other until the fight. Pardon my language.”

Diaz went on to say that he’s not looking to intimidate anyone or put on an act at this stage of his combat sports career.

“I’m ready for everything,” he said. “I’m ready to go to war right now and I’m ready to be cool until it’s time to fight. I don’t care. I’m at a point in my career where I’m not trying to scare anybody, I’m not trying to fool anybody. If people want to watch, that’d be great. If they don’t, that’s fine too. That’s where he got me twisted. I’m not in this gimmick fight with him. I only need him to know that I’ll whup his ass, I don’t need the whole world. I don’t need to go begging to watch. Don’t watch.”

Stick with BJPenn.com on fight night, as we will be providing video highlights of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. The fight will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.