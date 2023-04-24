search
Bobby Green Paul Felder

Bobby Green blasts Paul Felder over “emotional” UFC Vegas 71 commentary: “Do your f*cking job”

By Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Bobby Green wants his money, but he also wants to have words with UFC commentator Paul Felder.

‘King’ returned to the octagon over the weekend at UFC Vegas 71. There, the longtime lightweight fan favorite faced Jared Gordon. ‘Flash’ entered the contest after his controversial split-decision defeat to Paddy Pimblett in December, but wasn’t hopeful a big win would earn him a rematch with ‘The Baddy’.

However, any sort of rematch with the Scouser will seemingly have to wait. In the opening moments of Green’s bout with Gordon, the pair had a massive head clash. The unintended clash of heads seemingly knocked out the latter for a few moments, but he recovered. However, not much later, Green ended the fight with a flurry of strikes on the ground.

While it initially appeared that Bobby Green scored a knockout win over Jared Gordon, the result was quickly turned into a no-contest. The situation naturally frustrated the longtime lightweight, as he saw his win bonus and potential performance bonus erased just moments after the contest. Green later attended the UFC Vegas 71 press conference, stating that he wanted his money before storming off.

He later elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. There, Green bashed the result being a no-contest but also went off on commentator Paul Felder. The lightweight stated that he would have words with the retired fighter the next time they crossed paths.

Bobby Green

Bobby Green slams Paul Felder for UFC Vegas 71 commentary

“When he see each other, he knows what time it is too,” Bobby Green stated on The MMA Hour referring to Paul Felder. “We’re going to have some words when I see him, I’m going to wait to see him face to face. He knows what time it is too, like bro, stop with all that emotional bulls*t too. He was over there, ‘Come on!’, I’m like bro. Come on now bro, do your f*cking job.”

He continued, “Then I told him to calm down, you know what I’m saying? Yeah, he was getting too emotional, do your f*cking job. Secondly, it sounded like he was d*ck riding because that’s his homie. He live with that dude and s*t, but bro don’t d*ck ride. Keep that s*t straight up.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Bobby Green? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Bobby Green

Bobby Green walks out of media scrum following no contest ruling at UFC Vegas 71: "I need my money"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Bobby Green
Jared Gordon

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main card includes a lightweight scrap featuring Bobby Green taking on Jared Gordon. Green (29-14-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘King’ is coming […]

Nate Diaz

Bobby Green believes Nate Diaz is even better at boxing than MMA - expects him to 'expose' Jake Paul

Andrew Whitelaw - April 19, 2023

Bobby Green is a big believer in Nate Diaz and his boxing skillset. The Stockton legend recently fought out his contract in the UFC and signed off with a a submission win over Tony Ferguson […]

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green clarifies retirement talk, reveals he'll just go by 'King' after UFC Vegas 71: "I'm going to be changing my name"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Bobby Green won’t actually be retiring after UFC Vegas 71 after all. After Green suffered a knockout loss to Drew Dober, he revealed his next fight would serve as his retirement bout. The veteran has […]

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits back at Bobby Green over steroids accusation: "I training hard, that’s why. That’s why he feel the power"

Josh Evanoff - February 9, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit back at Bobby Green‘s steroid accusations. The Russian is slated to headline UFC 284 this Saturday night against Alexander Volkanovski. The bout will be Makhachev’s first title defense […]

Paul Felder

Paul Felder uncertain if Conor McGregor fights in 2023, claims the lightweight division is "passing him by badly"

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2023

Bobby Green
Drew Dober

Bobby Green reacts following knockout loss against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66: “I thought I was f*cking dominating”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2022

Bobby Green has given his thoughts following his knockout defeat at the hands of Drew Dober last weekend. Many fans were expecting Bobby Green vs Drew Dober to be a fantastic lightweight affair at UFC […]

Bobby Green
Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green accuses Islam Makhachev of taking steroids from a young age: "There was something interesting about Islam"

Lewis Simpson - December 15, 2022

Bobby Green has accused UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of taking steroids from a very young age. Green, who collides with Drew Dober this Saturday in Las Vegas, spent some time during his pre-fight media […]

Bobby Green
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green rips "amateur fighter" Paddy Pimblett, says it would be "disrespectful" if they are in the same cage: "He doesn't belong"

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2022

Bobby Green doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would accept a fight with him, but if he did, he says the scrap would not be close. After Pimblett beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many wondered who […]

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green's sudden removal from the UFC roster has MMA fans freaking out

Ryan Harkness - October 20, 2022

Was Bobby Green released by the UFC? A recent update to the popular UFC Roster Watch website certainly implied that was the case. UFC Roster Watch automatically tracks changes to the UFC’s rankings ballot. When […]