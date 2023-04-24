Bobby Green blasts Paul Felder over “emotional” UFC Vegas 71 commentary: “Do your f*cking job”

Bobby Green wants his money, but he also wants to have words with UFC commentator Paul Felder.

‘King’ returned to the octagon over the weekend at UFC Vegas 71. There, the longtime lightweight fan favorite faced Jared Gordon. ‘Flash’ entered the contest after his controversial split-decision defeat to Paddy Pimblett in December, but wasn’t hopeful a big win would earn him a rematch with ‘The Baddy’.

However, any sort of rematch with the Scouser will seemingly have to wait. In the opening moments of Green’s bout with Gordon, the pair had a massive head clash. The unintended clash of heads seemingly knocked out the latter for a few moments, but he recovered. However, not much later, Green ended the fight with a flurry of strikes on the ground.

While it initially appeared that Bobby Green scored a knockout win over Jared Gordon, the result was quickly turned into a no-contest. The situation naturally frustrated the longtime lightweight, as he saw his win bonus and potential performance bonus erased just moments after the contest. Green later attended the UFC Vegas 71 press conference, stating that he wanted his money before storming off.

He later elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. There, Green bashed the result being a no-contest but also went off on commentator Paul Felder. The lightweight stated that he would have words with the retired fighter the next time they crossed paths.

Bobby Green slams Paul Felder for UFC Vegas 71 commentary

“When he see each other, he knows what time it is too,” Bobby Green stated on The MMA Hour referring to Paul Felder. “We’re going to have some words when I see him, I’m going to wait to see him face to face. He knows what time it is too, like bro, stop with all that emotional bulls*t too. He was over there, ‘Come on!’, I’m like bro. Come on now bro, do your f*cking job.”

He continued, “Then I told him to calm down, you know what I’m saying? Yeah, he was getting too emotional, do your f*cking job. Secondly, it sounded like he was d*ck riding because that’s his homie. He live with that dude and s*t, but bro don’t d*ck ride. Keep that s*t straight up.”

