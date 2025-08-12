Diego Ferreira looking to ‘meet in the middle and throw down’ with King Green at UFC 319

Diego Ferreira is expecting a fan-friendly fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 319.

Ferreira is coming off a decision loss to Grant Dawson earlier this year. After the loss, he decided he needed to move to Dallas full-time so he could train full-time at Fortis. After months of training, he was booked to face King Green at UFC 319, which Ferreira is excited about.

“I was looking to fight Bobby Green for a long time,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He’s really experienced and has had many fights. He’s a veteran, and I’m happy with that because I wanted to fight with him. Not because I don’t like him, it’s more of a competitor; I like his style. Our styles match well. I’m happy to have a fight with him.”

Ferreira says he’s been asking to fight Green for quite some time, as he believes it would be a fun fight. He’s also glad it will happen at UFC 319 as he knows the fans will enjoy it.

“I’ve asked to fight him, but I never had the opportunity to,” Ferreira said. “But, I’ve asked to fight for the last three years, and they decided to match us up now. We are going to put on a show, and it’s the right time. It was meant to be on this card. We are going to bring the energy to the event.”