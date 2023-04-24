Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, New Orleans Police issue arrest warrant

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz has been charged with second-degree battery stemming from a brawl over the weekend.

The Stockton native has been out of action since a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September. That fight was the last of Diaz’s contract with the UFC, and he quickly teased that he would head to the boxing ring next. In October, the fan-favorite attended Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and nearly got into a brawl with the YouTuber’s team.

The two are now slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view card from Dallas, Texas, in August. The bout will be Diaz’s first boxing match and his first fight outside the UFC since 2006. However, the matchup now appears in danger as a result of a brawl in New Orleans on Friday night.

Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery

Nate Diaz attended Misfits Boxing 06 and decided to get in on the action himself. An influencer boxer who was disqualified for attacking his opponent, Chase Demoor, got into an altercation with the former UFC title challenger inside the venue. Once outside, the heavyweight boxer began brawling with Diaz’s camp.

During the scuffle, Rodney Anderson, who’s gained fame online for looking like Logan Paul, interacted with Diaz. While it’s hard to tell how the altercation began, it ended with the UFC veteran choking the man out cold. Diaz promptly dropped Anderson on the sidewalk, who later revealed a gash on the back of his head from the fall.

Just days after the street fight, the New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting earlier today, and as of writing, the UFC veteran hasn’t been arrested.

Second-degree battery is a felony in the state, and is punishable by up to eight years in prison, a $2,000 fine, or both.

