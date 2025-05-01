UFC commentator urges Bo Nickal to be more aggressive at UFC Des Moines

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has urged Bo Nickal to be more aggressive when he battles Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Bo Nickal

Up to this point in his career, Bo Nickal has faced a lot of interesting challenges. However, in mixed martial arts, you could certainly argue he hasn’t gone against anyone quite like Reinier de Ridder. The former ONE Championship star poses all kinds of interesting challenges for him to try and overcome and given how much he’s spoken about becoming a champion, this is a test that Bo needs to pass.

RELATED: Bo Nickal responds to strange challenge from YouTuber MrBeast

While he’s been able to finish people with his striking in the past, Nickal is best known for his incredible wrestling prowess. Alas, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to prove himself on the feet, as we saw during his victory over Paul Craig. As we look ahead to the de Ridder fight, many are expecting a grapple-heavy affair.

The aforementioned Paul Felder recently weighed in on the issue and explained what he wants to see from Nickal on Saturday night.

Felder urges Nickal to be more aggressive

“Both guys have a lot to prove here. I feel like more so on Bo Nickal’s side, believe it or not,” Felder told ESPN. “Because in that Paul Craig fight, he went out there, there was a lot of eyeballs, a lot of hype on this kid, and he just never pulled the trigger. It happens. It’s how you bounce back from that type of performance.

“Granted, got the win, but we want to see more from him. This is a kid we’ve been talking could be a future champion down the line so, you got to go out there, you got to be aggressive. I don’t care if it’s with the striking or the wrestling, but I think he’s really got to commit in this one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Paul Felder UFC

