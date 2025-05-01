UFC commentator urges Bo Nickal to be more aggressive at UFC Des Moines

UFC commentator Paul Felder has urged Bo Nickal to be more aggressive when he battles Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Up to this point in his career, Bo Nickal has faced a lot of interesting challenges. However, in mixed martial arts, you could certainly argue he hasn’t gone against anyone quite like Reinier de Ridder. The former ONE Championship star poses all kinds of interesting challenges for him to try and overcome and given how much he’s spoken about becoming a champion, this is a test that Bo needs to pass.

While he’s been able to finish people with his striking in the past, Nickal is best known for his incredible wrestling prowess. Alas, that hasn’t stopped him from trying to prove himself on the feet, as we saw during his victory over Paul Craig. As we look ahead to the de Ridder fight, many are expecting a grapple-heavy affair.

The aforementioned Paul Felder recently weighed in on the issue and explained what he wants to see from Nickal on Saturday night.