King Green reveals that he can’t walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

For the longest time, King Green has been an ever-present member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. He has taken on some of the toughest guys available, and he’s done so with the kind of confidence and efficiency that’s always going to make him a fan favorite.

This past weekend, after a poor recent run of form, Green was set to make his return against Diego Ferreira. The hope from many was that we’d see him get back to his old ways, putting on an entertaining fight for the masses in the process. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

Green was forced to withdraw from the fight as a result of an injury. In a recent video uploaded to social media, he went into more detail about what’s happening.