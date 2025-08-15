King Green reveals that he can’t walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

Bobby Green

For the longest time, King Green has been an ever-present member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. He has taken on some of the toughest guys available, and he’s done so with the kind of confidence and efficiency that’s always going to make him a fan favorite.

RELATED: Diego Ferreira looking to ‘meet in the middle and throw down’ with King Green at UFC 319

This past weekend, after a poor recent run of form, Green was set to make his return against Diego Ferreira. The hope from many was that we’d see him get back to his old ways, putting on an entertaining fight for the masses in the process. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

Green was forced to withdraw from the fight as a result of an injury. In a recent video uploaded to social media, he went into more detail about what’s happening.

 

Green discusses injury problems

“I worked so hard to get here – so hard,” Green said in a video posted on his Instagram story. “I went through a lot of bullsh*t to get here. Back in the day, I had pullouts, you know? But somewhere along the line, I said, ‘I’m never pulling out of a fight. If I’ve got to limp my ass there, I’ll limp into the cage. But I’m never pulling out.’ This one is a little bit different. I can’t even f*cking walk, guys. If I had a broken hand, I wouldn’t say nothing. I’d fight.

“So I’m sorry to anybody I let down. I let myself down even more than that. It just sucks to take this. I’ve got things to do for people who look up to me and need me and (I) take care of. I’ve got the f*cking crutches right here, the f*cking bullsh*t. It is what it is, man. I’m really sorry, and thank you for everyone who really rides with me. This sh*t is really appreciated. I’m really sorry.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

