Diego Ferreira vs King Green off UFC 319

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

UFC 319 has taken a hit as Diego Ferreira vs King Green will no longer be taking place.

Diego Ferreira

Ferreira informed BJPENN.com that the fight was off, but he isn’t sure why. The Brazilian says he was already at 162lbs and the weight cut was ahead of schedule.

This was a fight that Ferreira was looking forward to, as he had called out Green for years, and he was eager to finally get the chance to face him.

“I was looking to fight Bobby Green for a long time,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He’s really experienced and has had many fights. He’s a veteran, and I’m happy with that because I wanted to fight with him. Not because I don’t like him, it’s more of a competitor; I like his style. Our styles match well. I’m happy to have a fight with him…

“I’ve asked to fight him, but I never had the opportunity to,” Ferreira added. “But, I’ve asked to fight for the last three years, and they decided to match us up now. We are going to put on a show, and it’s the right time. It was meant to be on this card. We are going to bring the energy to the event.”

Diego Ferreira (19-6) is coming off a decision loss to Grant Dawson back in January. He’s 10-6 in the UFC and has notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Mateusz Rebecki, among others.

King Green (32-17-1) is coming off a KO loss to Mauricio Ruffy after a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett. Green is 13-12-1 and has one NC in the UFC.

UFC 319 fight card

With Digeo Ferreira vs King Green off, UFC 319 is as follows:

  • Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
  • Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
  • Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
  • Jared Cannonier vs Michael Page
  • Kai Asakura vs Tim Elliott
  • Gerald Meerscahert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Baysangur Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan
  • Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez
  • Alex Hernandez vs Chase Hooper
  • Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose
  • Nursulton Ruziboev vs Bryan Battle
  • Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa
  • Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko
  • Alibi Idirs vs Jospeh Morales

