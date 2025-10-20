Paul Felder pays emotional tribute to Duke Roufus following his death

By Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
Paul Felder, Duke Roufus

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder has paid tribute to Duke Roufus following the legendary MMA coach’s death.

Last week, the mixed martial arts world was stunned to learn that Duke Roufus, the former kickboxer and iconic MMA coach, had passed away at the age of just 55. He died in his sleep, and many figures from both in and outside of the Roufusport family were quick to post tributes to him across all social media platforms.

RELATED: Coach Duke Roufus discusses Tyron Woodley's road back to the welterweight title

Roufus is well known as one of the most successful coaches of his generation, helping to guide the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anthony Pettis and Sergio Pettis to success. He was also a coach for Paul Felder, who wound up having a solid UFC career featuring some incredible highlights.

On Saturday night’s UFC Vancouver broadcast, Felder was given the opportunity to say a few words about Duke Roufus.

Felder pays emotional tribute to Roufus

“Duke, he took guys in and became a father figure to so many of us,” Felder said. “He was more than just a coach to me, he was more than just a coach to everybody that ever worked with him. I got to travel the world with that man and, yeah, he’s gone way too soon. And we love you, Duke.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In the days and weeks to come, we will hear a lot more about what Duke was able to do for the sports of both mixed martial arts and kickboxing. In truth, though, what really stands out is just how highly all of his fighters speak of him as a human being.

What are some of your favorite memories from Duke Roufus’s coaching and fighting career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

