King Green will continue to fight his own style after Lance Gibson Jr victory

UFC veteran King Green will continue to fight his own style following his recent victory over Lance Gibson Jr.

Last Saturday night, King Green was able to defeat Lance Gibson Jr on short notice to break his recent two-fight losing streak. In doing so, the 39-year-old proved to all his critics that he is far from done in mixed martial arts, and that he wants to continue to go out there and put on a show for the fans.

Green has had some great moments in the Octagon over the years and will likely have a few more before he decides to hang up his gloves. Some criticize his confidence, whereas others criticize the way in which he fights – but he’s still getting wins on the board.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Green made it clear that he wants to keep doing his own thing as he looks ahead to his next outing.

Green continues to prove his toughness

“Wins and losses don’t define me, bro,” Green told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “None of that stuff defines me. That’s what I was ready to prove. This guy took it on short notice, but I had two other opponents pull out, too. I’m who I am. It doesn’t matter who was coming on this stage, I was going to fight the same way. Still haven’t changed anything. Guys are like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and stuff. I came to put on shows, and that’s what it’s all about, putting on shows.

“I’m trying to get the Fight of the Night. I’m trying to tell that dude, ‘Come on, just fight me. I’m trying to get the Fight of the Night.’ I’m not trying to just get by with a W. It’s not good enough. … ‘We gotta throw, kid. If we’re trying to get Fight of the Night, we gotta go.’ I’m like, maybe I can talk to him and get him to get mad and come in. Maybe he just stuck to his gameplan with the movement.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie