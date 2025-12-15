King Green will continue to fight his own style after Lance Gibson Jr victory

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025
King Green

UFC veteran King Green will continue to fight his own style following his recent victory over Lance Gibson Jr.

Last Saturday night, King Green was able to defeat Lance Gibson Jr on short notice to break his recent two-fight losing streak. In doing so, the 39-year-old proved to all his critics that he is far from done in mixed martial arts, and that he wants to continue to go out there and put on a show for the fans.

RELATED: WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

Green has had some great moments in the Octagon over the years and will likely have a few more before he decides to hang up his gloves. Some criticize his confidence, whereas others criticize the way in which he fights – but he’s still getting wins on the board.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Green made it clear that he wants to keep doing his own thing as he looks ahead to his next outing.

Green continues to prove his toughness

“Wins and losses don’t define me, bro,” Green told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “None of that stuff defines me. That’s what I was ready to prove. This guy took it on short notice, but I had two other opponents pull out, too. I’m who I am. It doesn’t matter who was coming on this stage, I was going to fight the same way. Still haven’t changed anything. Guys are like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and stuff. I came to put on shows, and that’s what it’s all about, putting on shows.

“I’m trying to get the Fight of the Night. I’m trying to tell that dude, ‘Come on, just fight me. I’m trying to get the Fight of the Night.’ I’m not trying to just get by with a W. It’s not good enough. … ‘We gotta throw, kid. If we’re trying to get Fight of the Night, we gotta go.’ I’m like, maybe I can talk to him and get him to get mad and come in. Maybe he just stuck to his gameplan with the movement.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Lance Gibson Jr. UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

Ilia Topuria drops a bombshell as he reveals plan to leave MMA for boxing

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025
Tom Aspinall UFC victory
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall teases possible boxing match against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has said he’d be interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou.

Joshua Van celebrates UFC 323 win
Manel Kape

Joshua Van responds to Manel Kape's title fight demand after UFC Vegas 112

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has responded to Manel Kape’s title ambitions after UFC Vegas 112 last weekend.

Henry Cejudo throws punch at Marlon Moraes
UFC

Retired UFC fighter Henry Cejudo shares surprising new venture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Following Henry Cejudo’s second UFC retirement, few could’ve expected what “Triple C’s” new venture would be.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria praises UFC 324 booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Ilia Topuria admits he finds both Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje to be deserving of their interim title fight at UFC 324.

Joaquin Buckley UFC fighter introduction

Joaquin Buckley offers wild challenge to UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Brandon Royval at UFC 317
UFC

Brandon Royval reacts to UFC Vegas 112 loss to Manel Kape

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Brandon Royval has spoken out after suffering a first-round knockout defeat to Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 112.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett shows support for Ilia Topuria amid personal issues

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Despite having beef with Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett hopes “El Matador’s” personal issues can be squared away.

Ilia Topuria UFC backstage
Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria claims lightweight plans will change if Justin Gaethje wins at UFC 324

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Ilia Topuria has made quite the assertion about what a win for Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 would do.

Manel Kape celebrates UFC Vegas 112 win
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 112 winner Manel Kape sends fiery warning to Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Manel Kape had some words for Joshua Van following his emphatic UFC Vegas 112 victory.