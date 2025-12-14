UFC Vegas 112 Results: King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the 160lbs catchweight bout between King Green and Lance Gibson Jr.

Green (32-17-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 39-year-old veteran most recently competed at March’s UFC 313 event, where he suffered a brutal 67-second knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy (see that here). Green’s most recent win came back at UFC 300 in April of 2024, where he defeated Jim Miller by way of unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old Canadian will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning first-round finishes over Charon Spain and RJ Hoyt in his most recent bouts.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 112 main card bout begins and King Green comes out quickly while holding his hands by his hips. He throws a jab but eats a hard low kick from Lance Gibson Jr. Another solid kick from the Canadian. Green is already talking to him. He goes to the body with a right hook and then connects with a left hook over the top. Lance with a body kick in return. Green with a side kick and then a jab. Another nice high kick from ‘Fearless’ Lance Gibson Jr. partially connects. King Green continues to show no respect. He’s telling his opponent to come to him and throw down. Green with a front kick to the body. Gibson Jr. just misses with a high kick. He lands a nice left kick to the body. Green with a good right hook and then a nice left hook. He continues to talk Lance while pressing forward with his hands down. Gibson shoots for a takedown but the veteran stuffs it with ease. The Canadian throws a body kick but Green catches it and throws it aside. King with a calf kick and then a jab. Lance Gibson Jr. replies with a right over the top. The fighters briefly clinch and exchange knees. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of this UFC Vegas 112 lightweight matchup begins and King Green drops Lance Gibson Jr. with a left hand in the early seconds. The Canadian pops right back up but he needs to get on the offensive here. Green continues to talk to him and just press forward with his hands at his hips. Lance misses with a low kick. Green with a body kick and then an accidental low blow. Gibson doesn’t appear to be hurt by the foul at all, but still, we endure a long break before the restart. Finally the action continues and Green attacks with a high kick. Lance Gibson Jr. ducks under and then leaps in with a 1-2. He drops for a takedown and picks up King and slams him down to the canvas. ‘Fearless’ is working from side control. King Green scrambles and gets back to his feet, but Gibson still has his back. Good knees and foot stops from Lance Gibson Jr. He is bullying Green against the fence. King breaks free and immediately lands a jab and then a low kick. 90 seconds remain in the round. Good punches exchanged in the pocket. Green has a bit of blood coming from under his right eye. He lands an uppercut and then continues to chirp the Canadian. A low kick from King Green. And another. He lands a good left hook and then a straight right. Lance with a nice low kick in return. Green swings and misses with a left hook. He leaps forward with a combination. Both men connect with hooks before the horn sounds to end the round.

Mixin' it up 👨‍🍳 Lance Gibson Jr starts RD2 off hot! [ Watch UFC Vegas 112 NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/71FhjHQq6W — UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2025

The third and final round begins and King Green is quickly on the attack. He lands a jab and then a low kick. Now a nice kick to the body from the veteran. Another low kick from King. Lance Gibson Jr. finally answers with a front kick to the body. A side kick from Green. And now another low kick. Lance goes upstairs with a high kick but it is blocked well. Green with a jab and then a right hook to the body. He continues to talk in addition to throwing a high volume. Lance Gibson Jr. shoots in and scores a takedown, but it only lasts a mere 10 seconds as King is right back to his feet. A nice straight right from King. 2 minutes remain in the fight. A nice left hook to the body and then a right hand the partially connects for King Green. He is just walking down his opponent here. Under a minute remains now. Lance with a body kick but Green catches it and then takes the newcomer to the floor. King is working from north-south position and landing some big shots. He hammers some right hands into the ribs of the Canadian. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: King Green def. Lance Gibson Jr. by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Doing his thing 💪 King Green returns with a SD victory at #UFCVegas112. [ LIVE now on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/iz7DowP3uY — UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2025

Who would you like to see Green fight next following his victory over Gibson Jr. this evening in Nevada?