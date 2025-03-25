Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base

Paul Felder is generally loved by MMA fans, both for the epic fights he gave us in the Octagon, and for his impeccable work as a cage-side commentator. According to welterweight star Colby Covington, however, Felder isn’t as squeaky-clean as some fans might guess.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Covington was asked about some recent comments Felder made. Specifically, the UFC commentator claimed that Covington’s trash-talking shtick had lost some of its authenticity.

Covington, unsurprisingly, didn’t take kindly to that remark, and decided to spill the beans about an incident where Felder allegedly had a few too many drinks and got himself in trouble on a military base.

“He was talking sh*t about me, ‘Oh, he’s done this and that and some other sh*t, I want you to go ask him next time you see him in person,” Covington said (h/t MMA Mania). “Ask him about the time he was at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The Army and Air Force base.

“He got tied in handcuffs by military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base. Like that’s embarrassing, you self-loathing drunk a**hole. He must be drunk half the time. He’s in that commentary booth for the UFC. Man, I feel bad for the UFC. They need to get some new commentators. And what better man I could be. I could be the UFC commentator. I don’t have any stories like that.”