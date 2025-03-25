Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base
Paul Felder is generally loved by MMA fans, both for the epic fights he gave us in the Octagon, and for his impeccable work as a cage-side commentator. According to welterweight star Colby Covington, however, Felder isn’t as squeaky-clean as some fans might guess.
During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Covington was asked about some recent comments Felder made. Specifically, the UFC commentator claimed that Covington’s trash-talking shtick had lost some of its authenticity.
Covington, unsurprisingly, didn’t take kindly to that remark, and decided to spill the beans about an incident where Felder allegedly had a few too many drinks and got himself in trouble on a military base.
“He was talking sh*t about me, ‘Oh, he’s done this and that and some other sh*t, I want you to go ask him next time you see him in person,” Covington said (h/t MMA Mania). “Ask him about the time he was at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The Army and Air Force base.
“He got tied in handcuffs by military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base. Like that’s embarrassing, you self-loathing drunk a**hole. He must be drunk half the time. He’s in that commentary booth for the UFC. Man, I feel bad for the UFC. They need to get some new commentators. And what better man I could be. I could be the UFC commentator. I don’t have any stories like that.”
Colby Covington wants “a word” with Paul Felder
“[Felder and I are] definitely going to have a word,” Covington said later in the interview. “I kept that story close to my heart for a long time, and I was never going to share it. But when you start trying to trash my name in the media and say things about me, what the f*ck has Paul Felder done? I make more money outside the UFC than that guy’s made in his whole entire life. The guy is an absolute bum. He’s never done anything in the sport. He has no reason to talk sh*t, especially when he’s never been in a main event in his life. The guy’s a bum. He’s gotten beaten up by everybody. He’s literally been a punching bag in the UFC and he’s a self-loathing drunk a**hole. So who gets tied to a freaking porcelain toilet on a military base?
“You’re supposed to be there respecting the troops, respecting the military. But no, you’re there being a drunk a**hole. Ask Paul Felder about that story. That’s a true story.”
It’s worth noting that this story from Colby Covington is entirely unsubstantiated, and that he is known for blurting out pretty much anything that crosses his mind. One way or the other, Paul Felder is likely to take some issue with the controversial welterweight’s comments.
Covington is currently riding decisive losses to Joaquin Buckley and Leon Edwards, which together pushed him out of the welterweight title conversation completely. He has competed for the belt three times previously, but lost on each occasion.
Felder, who competed at lightweight and welterweight, never fought for a UFC title, but developed a reputation for wild brawls and flashy knockouts during his time as a fighter.
