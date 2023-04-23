Bobby Green walks out of media scrum following no contest ruling at UFC Vegas 71: “I need my money”

Bobby Green Exits Presser

After ranting about what transpired in the fight, Green made an abrupt exit from the scrum (transcription via MMAFighting).

Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/BhFN6H1mh9 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 23, 2023

“F*** it, we’re going to let some feelings out today,” Green said Saturday night at his post-fight press conference. “F*** this, f*** this, and f*** this. I get it, I get it, we f****** clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed, but he was still f****** moving. He was trying to put me into a f****** triangle.

“I fought the triangle s*** off and he was still moving fine. And that after, when I busted his ass, then he was f***** up. He was still straight [before that]. And they want to try to slide me out of my money — that’s what I’m mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”

Green has now gone 0-2, 1 NC in his last three outings. He hasn’t emerged victorious since an early 2022 bout against Nasrat Haqparast. “King” Green won the fight via unanimous decision. Time will tell whether or not the UFC brass will decide to book a rematch between Green and Gordon or move on. One thing is for certain, however, and that is that Green wants his money.