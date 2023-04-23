Bobby Green walks out of media scrum following no contest ruling at UFC Vegas 71: “I need my money”
Bobby Green was none too pleased with the result of his UFC Vegas 71 bout against Jared Gordon.
Green initially appeared to score a knockout victory over Gordon late in the first round after putting him out with some ground and pound. As it turns out, “King” Green and Gordon clashed heads, so the bout was ultimately ruled a no contest. This didn’t sit well with Bobby Green, who was visibly frustration during his post-fight media scrum. Green was asked how he was feeling about the result.
Bobby Green Exits Presser
After ranting about what transpired in the fight, Green made an abrupt exit from the scrum (transcription via MMAFighting).
“F*** it, we’re going to let some feelings out today,” Green said Saturday night at his post-fight press conference. “F*** this, f*** this, and f*** this. I get it, I get it, we f****** clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed, but he was still f****** moving. He was trying to put me into a f****** triangle.
“I fought the triangle s*** off and he was still moving fine. And that after, when I busted his ass, then he was f***** up. He was still straight [before that]. And they want to try to slide me out of my money — that’s what I’m mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”
Green has now gone 0-2, 1 NC in his last three outings. He hasn’t emerged victorious since an early 2022 bout against Nasrat Haqparast. “King” Green won the fight via unanimous decision. Time will tell whether or not the UFC brass will decide to book a rematch between Green and Gordon or move on. One thing is for certain, however, and that is that Green wants his money.
