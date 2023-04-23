UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main card includes a lightweight scrap featuring Bobby Green taking on Jared Gordon.

Green (29-14-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘King’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev respectively. Prior to those setbacks, the 36-year-old was coming off wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast.

Meanwhile, Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) will be fighting for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at December’s UFC 282 event. Prior to that defeat, ‘Flash’ was coming off a decision win over Leonardo Santos.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Bobby Green comes forward with his hands down. Gordon connects with a low kick. Green continues to walk forward and lands a jab to the body. He is showing no respect for Gordon’s striking. Jared with another low kick. Green with a counter right. He swings and misses with a left hook. Both men swinging big shots in the pocket. Jared Gordon lands a kick to the body. He attempts another but ‘King’ catches it and throws him to the ground. Back on the feet and both men are throwing big shots. Green unloads a combination. He continues to press forward. It appears the fighters clashed heads. Gordon goes down. Huge shots from the top from Green. He puts Gordon out cold. WOW!

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/No32RxHl27 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 23, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest (accidental head butt)

