Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title

UFC star Bo Nickal has revealed his planned route to a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Over the course of the last few years, Bo Nickal has burst onto the scene in mixed martial arts. The American wrestling sensation has looked fantastic since arriving in the UFC and next weekend, he’ll be back in action when he battles Paul Craig at UFC 309.

With the fight taking place on the main card at MSG, this is a big opportunity. The New York card always attracts a lot of eyes, especially if president-elect Donald Trump shows up as he alluded to during his podcast with Joe Rogan.

During a recent interview, Nickal spoke about his long-term plans in the UFC, including an eventual run to the world title.