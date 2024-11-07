Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title
UFC star Bo Nickal has revealed his planned route to a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Over the course of the last few years, Bo Nickal has burst onto the scene in mixed martial arts. The American wrestling sensation has looked fantastic since arriving in the UFC and next weekend, he’ll be back in action when he battles Paul Craig at UFC 309.
With the fight taking place on the main card at MSG, this is a big opportunity. The New York card always attracts a lot of eyes, especially if president-elect Donald Trump shows up as he alluded to during his podcast with Joe Rogan.
During a recent interview, Nickal spoke about his long-term plans in the UFC, including an eventual run to the world title.
Nickal’s big plan
“For me, the most important thing is developing, and I don’t want to skip steps,” Nickal explained. “You mentioned Diego Lopes… These guys have 20-plus pro fights. I’ve fought six times in just over two years. Is that infrequent? I wouldn’t say so. People might forget that I’ve only been fighting professionally since the summer of 2022.
“But with that said, it’s a good thing that people want to see me fight. I want to compete as much as I can, but I also want to make sure I’m improving. Let’s say I fight a ranked guy next, then a top-five opponent, and then for the title. It’s not a long road to where I want to go.”
“I feel like I can compete with and beat the best right now, but I don’t want it to be competitive when I reach the title fight,” he said. “I want it to look like a masterclass where the opponent isn’t even on my level.”
Quotes via MMA News
