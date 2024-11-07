Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has revealed his planned route to a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Bo Nickal

Over the course of the last few years, Bo Nickal has burst onto the scene in mixed martial arts. The American wrestling sensation has looked fantastic since arriving in the UFC and next weekend, he’ll be back in action when he battles Paul Craig at UFC 309.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley’s coach responds to blowback over Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal take

With the fight taking place on the main card at MSG, this is a big opportunity. The New York card always attracts a lot of eyes, especially if president-elect Donald Trump shows up as he alluded to during his podcast with Joe Rogan.

During a recent interview, Nickal spoke about his long-term plans in the UFC, including an eventual run to the world title.

Nickal’s big plan

“For me, the most important thing is developing, and I don’t want to skip steps,” Nickal explained. “You mentioned Diego Lopes… These guys have 20-plus pro fights. I’ve fought six times in just over two years. Is that infrequent? I wouldn’t say so. People might forget that I’ve only been fighting professionally since the summer of 2022.

“But with that said, it’s a good thing that people want to see me fight. I want to compete as much as I can, but I also want to make sure I’m improving. Let’s say I fight a ranked guy next, then a top-five opponent, and then for the title. It’s not a long road to where I want to go.”

“I feel like I can compete with and beat the best right now, but I don’t want it to be competitive when I reach the title fight,” he said. “I want it to look like a masterclass where the opponent isn’t even on my level.”

Quotes via MMA News

Will Bo Nickal become a UFC champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn't try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024
Cody Stamann
UFC

Cody Stamann knows he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da'Mon Blackshear: "Going to be an all-out war"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Cody Stamann knows his job is on the line on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100.

Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: "I can beat him pretty easily"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

UFC 309
UFC 309

UFC 309 fight card takes a hit as two fighters withdraw from the event

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a hit as two fighters have been forced to withdraw from their scheduled bouts.

Tracy Cortez
UFC

Tracy Cortez breaks her silence after reported UFC Tampa fight cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has clarified her UFC Tampa status after reports she withdrew from a scheduled fight with promising prospect Miranda Maverick.

Neil Magny

Neil Magny hoping to prove he's still a "force" at welterweight with a win over Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier learned first-hand that tensions between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will likely never cool off.

Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes previews future fight against UFC champion Ilia Topuria: "He's going to crash into a wall"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes has opened up on a future fight against Ilia Topuria.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier seemingly offers to face Charles Oliveira amid rumors of Michael Chandler fight cancelation: "I'm in"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier is down to fight at UFC 309 if there’s any issue with Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman not focused on potential retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: "I still feel great!"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has no plans for retirement.