Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events.

One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s a pretty unpredictable guy. One minute he’s preparing to get back in the cage, and then the next, he’s caught up in an ongoing trial. The Irishman is a true enigma in mixed martial arts, and we’ll likely never see anything like him ever again.

Of course, over the years, he’s rubbed a few people the wrong way. One individual who he doesn’t get along with particularly well is Daniel Cormier, who is close friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why he doesn’t interview McGregor these days.