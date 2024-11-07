Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events.
One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s a pretty unpredictable guy. One minute he’s preparing to get back in the cage, and then the next, he’s caught up in an ongoing trial. The Irishman is a true enigma in mixed martial arts, and we’ll likely never see anything like him ever again.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake
Of course, over the years, he’s rubbed a few people the wrong way. One individual who he doesn’t get along with particularly well is Daniel Cormier, who is close friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why he doesn’t interview McGregor these days.
Cormier’s view on McGregor interviews
“I don’t try to request McGregor for interviews. I don’t think that I would get him but I’m just saying it’s not a request I make every time I’m there. But this like, part of the course for these dudes. Because honestly, Khabib’s not just a teammate.
“He’s family. And they’re like that with everyone and they feel like if someone’s in conflict, especially at the level that Jones and I. Jones and I were in conflict, they’re very stern in the side they pick. And it’s kind of refreshing because most people aren’t like that guys. They’re just not, especially us, as Americans. So, watching that, that wasn’t crazy for me. Dude, he really is the man. Khabib is the man. He’s got to be one of the most genuine humans I’ve ever met.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor compete in the UFC again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier UFC