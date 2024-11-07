Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s a pretty unpredictable guy. One minute he’s preparing to get back in the cage, and then the next, he’s caught up in an ongoing trial. The Irishman is a true enigma in mixed martial arts, and we’ll likely never see anything like him ever again.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake

Of course, over the years, he’s rubbed a few people the wrong way. One individual who he doesn’t get along with particularly well is Daniel Cormier, who is close friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why he doesn’t interview McGregor these days.

Cormier’s view on McGregor interviews

“I don’t try to request McGregor for interviews. I don’t think that I would get him but I’m just saying it’s not a request I make every time I’m there. But this like, part of the course for these dudes. Because honestly, Khabib’s not just a teammate.

“He’s family. And they’re like that with everyone and they feel like if someone’s in conflict, especially at the level that Jones and I. Jones and I were in conflict, they’re very stern in the side they pick. And it’s kind of refreshing because most people aren’t like that guys. They’re just not, especially us, as Americans. So, watching that, that wasn’t crazy for me. Dude, he really is the man. Khabib is the man. He’s got to be one of the most genuine humans I’ve ever met.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor compete in the UFC again? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Cody Stamann

Cody Stamann knows he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da'Mon Blackshear: "Going to be an all-out war"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024
Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: "I can beat him pretty easily"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

UFC 309
UFC 309

UFC 309 fight card takes a hit as two fighters withdraw from the event

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a hit as two fighters have been forced to withdraw from their scheduled bouts.

Tracy Cortez
UFC

Tracy Cortez breaks her silence after reported UFC Tampa fight cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has clarified her UFC Tampa status after reports she withdrew from a scheduled fight with promising prospect Miranda Maverick.

Neil Magny
UFC

Neil Magny hoping to prove he's still a "force" at welterweight with a win over Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Neil Magny is hoping to prove he’s still a force at welterweight on Saturday night.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes previews future fight against UFC champion Ilia Topuria: "He's going to crash into a wall"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes has opened up on a future fight against Ilia Topuria.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier seemingly offers to face Charles Oliveira amid rumors of Michael Chandler fight cancelation: "I'm in"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier is down to fight at UFC 309 if there’s any issue with Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman not focused on potential retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: "I still feel great!"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has no plans for retirement.

Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

WATCH | UFC President Dana White delivers speech alongside Donald Trump after stunning White House win

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC President Dana White was a key fixture at President-elect Donald Trump’s victory party last night.