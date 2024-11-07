Daniel Cormier names list of potential next opponents for UFC star Max Holloway

By Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has named a list of potential future opponents for superstar Max Holloway.

Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway

As we know, Max Holloway came up short at UFC 308. He lost via knockout to Ilia Topuria, failing to reclaim the UFC featherweight championship in the process. Now, it seems as if ‘Blessed’ is planning for a full-time move up to lightweight.

RELATED: Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: “What else is there to do?”

In that division, he’s known as the BMF champion. Regardless of whether or not he officially defends that belt, though, there are still plenty of incredibly fun fights for him out there.

During a recent episode of his podcast with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on what could be next for Holloway.

Cormier’s thoughts on Holloway’s future

“When you look at the rankings, right now he’s number five and he’s asking for Dustin Poirier. That would be absolutely fantastic, but is there a better way to introduce Max Holloway into the lightweight division?” Cormier said Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“Do we put him in there with Dustin for a third time? Or do we see what happens with Michael Chandler after he fights against Charles Oliveira?

“Or do we start to kind of look down the rankings a little bit and say, ‘Well, it would be fun to watch him fight a Rafael Fiziev. It would be fun to watch him fight a Benoit Saint-Denis. It would be fun to watch him fight a Paddy Pimblett.’

“I know that might not be fun for Max, that might not be great for Max, but it would also give him an opportunity to work his way back into contention without being in there with these absolute killers.

“For me, personally, I would like to see Max Holloway not stand across from Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski then Ilia Topuria, something not as crazy of a challenge.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals why he doesn't try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he doesn’t try to interview Conor McGregor at UFC events.

Cody Stamann
UFC

Cody Stamann knows he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 100 against Da'Mon Blackshear: "Going to be an all-out war"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Cody Stamann knows his job is on the line on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100.

Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Colby Covington reveals he offered to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: "I can beat him pretty easily"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Colby Covington says he tried to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

UFC 309
UFC 309

UFC 309 fight card takes a hit as two fighters withdraw from the event

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a hit as two fighters have been forced to withdraw from their scheduled bouts.

Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez breaks her silence after reported UFC Tampa fight cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024
Neil Magny
UFC

Neil Magny hoping to prove he's still a "force" at welterweight with a win over Carlos Prates

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Neil Magny is hoping to prove he’s still a force at welterweight on Saturday night.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov got angry with him over 2021 Conor McGregor handshake

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier learned first-hand that tensions between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will likely never cool off.

Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes previews future fight against UFC champion Ilia Topuria: "He's going to crash into a wall"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes has opened up on a future fight against Ilia Topuria.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier seemingly offers to face Charles Oliveira amid rumors of Michael Chandler fight cancelation: "I'm in"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

Dustin Poirier is down to fight at UFC 309 if there’s any issue with Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.