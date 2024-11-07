Daniel Cormier names list of potential next opponents for UFC star Max Holloway

Cormier’s thoughts on Holloway’s future

“When you look at the rankings, right now he’s number five and he’s asking for Dustin Poirier. That would be absolutely fantastic, but is there a better way to introduce Max Holloway into the lightweight division?” Cormier said Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“Do we put him in there with Dustin for a third time? Or do we see what happens with Michael Chandler after he fights against Charles Oliveira?

“Or do we start to kind of look down the rankings a little bit and say, ‘Well, it would be fun to watch him fight a Rafael Fiziev. It would be fun to watch him fight a Benoit Saint-Denis. It would be fun to watch him fight a Paddy Pimblett.’

“I know that might not be fun for Max, that might not be great for Max, but it would also give him an opportunity to work his way back into contention without being in there with these absolute killers.

“For me, personally, I would like to see Max Holloway not stand across from Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski then Ilia Topuria, something not as crazy of a challenge.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!