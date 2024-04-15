Bo Nickal responds after Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at his UFC 300 performance

By Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Bo Nickal has responded after Khamzat Chimaev made some unflattering comments about his UFC 300 performance.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev

It was just this past Saturday at the historic UFC 300 that saw the undefeated Bo Nickal (6-0 MMA) defeat Cody Brundage (10-6 MMA) by submission at 3:38 of round 2.

Nickal, at the post-fight press conference shared:

“I feel like I’m a little bit embarrassed with that performance. I expect to go out there and completely dominate and shut this guy out. I was able to have that experience under my belt now. He came out to fight, which is great and for me, it’s a great learning experience.”

“I’m just grateful for all the people who support me. The more I win these fights, I’m going to keep climbing up and keep dominating. You’re all going to love me! Take anybody in the division, I’m coming for you guys.”

Following Nickal’s victory, Khamzat Chimaev took to ‘X‘ and tweeted:

“This wrestling was big bullsh*t.”

After the stoppage, Bo Nickal, speaking to Joe Rogan, expressed his disappointment with his performance and addressed Chimaev’s comment:

“This guy’s crazy, man. Obviously, like I said, I’m not happy with the way I performed either, so it’s easy to be critical. It’s easy to be critical of me, a guy who has less experience, but at the end of the day, I’m getting finishes, this guy is winning decisions. He’s gassing out at the end of rounds, I’m widening the gap.”

Concluding, the 28-year-old shared:

“If we ever fight, he’s coming out hot, but I’m probably winning the first round, second round, third round against this dude and widening the gap. Every day I’m widening the gap on that guy, to be honest.”

What do you think of Khamzat’s comment? Would you like to see Nickal vs. Chimaev in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev UFC UFC 300

