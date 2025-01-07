Michael Chandler’s spot in UFC rankings questioned by fellow lightweight
UFC star Michael Chandler’s spot in the UFC lightweight rankings has been questioned by Grant Dawson.
As we know, Michael Chandler is a real “do or die” kind of fighter. He goes out there and puts on a show regardless of who he’s up against, and he proved that once again in his rematch with Charles Oliveira.
He came out on the losing end, but still managed to come close to victory in another spirited effort. Now, however, many are wondering what’s next for Chandler – with some suggesting there’s still a chance he could battle Conor McGregor.
Grant Dawson, meanwhile, wants to know why Chandler is still residing in the top 10 of the UFC’s lightweight rankings.
Dawson questions Chandler
“I definitely think there are people that do not belong in the top 15, let alone the top 10,” Dawson told Inside Fighting. “If you look at someone like Michael Chandler, he’s 2-4 in the UFC. So you put his record up against my record. I’m 11-1 in the UFC, assuming I beat Diego Ferreira, 11-1 in the UFC compared to 2-4 in the UFC.
“And you say, ‘Yeah, the 11-1 guy not ranked. The 2-4 guy ranked in the top 10, top seven.’ It doesn’t make any sense. And then you’ve got these guys that, they’re not looking to fight the up and comers. They need to take Michael Chandler out of there. If Beneil Dariush loses (to Moicano), he said that he’s probably going to be done if he loses. As soon as that fight is over, assuming he loses, get him out of there.”
