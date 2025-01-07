Michael Chandler’s spot in UFC rankings questioned by fellow lightweight

UFC star Michael Chandler’s spot in the UFC lightweight rankings has been questioned by Grant Dawson.

As we know, Michael Chandler is a real “do or die” kind of fighter. He goes out there and puts on a show regardless of who he’s up against, and he proved that once again in his rematch with Charles Oliveira.

He came out on the losing end, but still managed to come close to victory in another spirited effort. Now, however, many are wondering what’s next for Chandler – with some suggesting there’s still a chance he could battle Conor McGregor.

Grant Dawson, meanwhile, wants to know why Chandler is still residing in the top 10 of the UFC’s lightweight rankings.