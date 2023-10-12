Bo Nickal disappointed by Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev announcement: “Everyone knows I want that fight”

By Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is admittedly disappointed by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev

‘Borz’ was scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 294 later this month on pay-per-view. The fight was set to be Khamzat Chimaev’s first in over a year, submitting Kevin Holland last September. However, as many fans are likely aware, the Brazilian was forced out of action due to an elbow injury.

As a result, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman got the nod on short notice. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will step up to face Khamzat Chimaev in a three-round affair, with the winner getting a title shot. While an exciting fight, Bo Nickal is disappointed by it.

The UFC middleweight contender last defeated Val Woodburn by knockout in July, moving him to 5-0. While a big victory, Bo Nickal made it clear post-fight that he had big aspirations. He spoke of dominating Khamzat Chimaev in a future fight, mainly thanks to his wrestling pedigree.

Sadly for Bo Nickal, the nod instead went to Kamaru Usman, who will face Khamzat Chimaev later this month. On X, the former NCAA champion reacted to the news and admitted that he was never offered the bout. However, it has nothing to do with him not wanting the contest.

Bo Nickal, UFC

Image via: @nobickal1 on Instagram

“I was not offered to fight at UFC 294.” Bo Nickal wrote on social media reacting to the news of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev. “Everyone knows I want the fight, looks like we will do it in the future with full camps which is preferable. I want to beat everyone at their best with a full camp preparing for me.”

As of now, Bo Nickal has yet to schedule his next bout. However, following his victory earlier this year, he admitted that he likely wouldn’t return until 2024.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bo Nickal Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

