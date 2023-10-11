Paulo Costa claims the doctors won’t “allow me to fight” Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

By Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Paulo Costa claims the doctors have pulled him from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Paulo Costa

Costa took to Instagram earlier this week to announce he had surgery three weeks out but still was adamant he would fight. However, on Tuesday following the Contender Series, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that it was possible the fight was off and he would know in a few hours.

As of right now, there has been no word on Paulo Costa’s status since then, but the Brazilian took to X on Wednesday and revealed the doctors won’t allow him to fight.

“Shut up u f**k dirt mouth. I never missed weight we both agreed 205 . I never pulled out fight I don’t fight who I never signed up for 50 k . Staphylococcus infection is no joke u bitch . At all I refuse pulling out this match but doctors don’t allow me to fight,” Costa wrote.

If Paulo Costa is telling the truth, it is another blow to the UFC 294 which goes down next Saturday in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday night, it was revealed that Charles Oliveira is out of his fight against Islam Makhachev and is replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

Currently, it’s uncertain who or if Chimaev will get a replacement opponent if Costa is out. But, not being able to fight is disappointing news for the Brazilian who was extremely confident he would beat Chimaev.

“Mother f****r. Look at this (flexes his arm). Gourmet Chen Chen has no chance, zero, no chance. I’m going to destroy him. Look at this (flexes his arm). BLF champion,” Paulo Costa said on social media. “Look at this motherf****r. Dead man, dead man walking right there in Chechnya. I come to f**k you in your f*****g house, motherf****r. Training hard every single day, every single day, I have no days off. Look at this face, look at this face. Look right here, gourmet Chen Chen, the man who is going to kill you, ha ha ha ha.”

Paulo Costa last fought in August of 2022 when he beat Luke Rockhold by decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

