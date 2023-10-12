Opening odds released for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

By Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi next Saturday for UFC 294 and the card has changed quite a bit, but Islam Makhachev will remain atop the bill.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski

Makhachev was originally supposed to defend his lightweight title at UFC 294 in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. The co-main event was supposed to be a middleweight fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. However, in the past 24 hours, it was revealed that Makhachev will now be rematching Alexander Volkanovski in the main event for the lightweight title. Also, in the co-main event, Kamaru Usman has replaced Paulo Costa and will now face Khamzat Chimaev.

Following the hectic 24 hours, BetOnline.ag opened odds for the new big fights at UFC 294.

UFC 294 Opening Odds:

Islam Makhachev -250
Alexander Volkanovski +210

If you like Islam Makhachev to defeat Alexander Volkanovski again at UFC 294, you would need to beat $250 to win $100. If you like the Aussie to pull off the upset, a $100 bet would net you $210 should Volkanovski become the champ-champ. When they fought earlier this year, Makhachev closed as a -400 favorite, so the oddsmakers think Volkanovski has a better chance.

Kamaru Usman +250
Khamzat Chimaev -300

In the co-main event of UFC 294, Kamaru Usman is stepping up on short notice and is a big underdog. A $100 bet would net you $250 should he pull off the upset. If you like Khamzat Chimaev, you would need to bet $300 to win $100 should he get the win over the former UFC welterweight champion.

The current UFC 294 card is as follows:

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
  • Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar
  • Jinh Yu Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova
  • Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
  • Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden
  • Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White reveals the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 will get the next middleweight title shot

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023
USADA and UFC
UFC

USADA announces their partnership with the UFC will end in January 2024

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

USADA will no longer be working with the UFC.

Kamaru Usman and, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White announces Kamaru Usman will replace Paulo Costa and face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced that Kamaru Usman will fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa claims the doctors won't "allow me to fight" Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Paulo Costa claims the doctors have pulled him from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Sodiq Yusuff and UFC Vegas 81
Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff plans to have "a striking fest" with Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 81: "I don't think me or Edson are planning on going five rounds"

Cole Shelton - October 11, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff is thrilled to be headlining his first UFC main event.

Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Alex Volkanovski accepts short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023
Dana White and Laura Sanko
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White announces he has hired a new matchmaker to book fights: “I just hired Joe”

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced he has hired a new matchmaker to book fights.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reacts to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev is reacting to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones says he feels “strong like a lion” despite having been thrown some “wild distractions” by the enemy ahead of UFC 295

Susan Cox - October 11, 2023

Jon Jones is saying he feels ‘strong like a lion’ despite having been thrown some ‘wild distractions’ by the enemy ahead of UFC 295.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Alexandre Pantoja claims he “doesn’t want to show the world” their sparring footage

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to Alexandre Pantoja’s suggestion that he doesn’t want to show people their past sparring footage.