Opening odds released for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi next Saturday for UFC 294 and the card has changed quite a bit, but Islam Makhachev will remain atop the bill.
Makhachev was originally supposed to defend his lightweight title at UFC 294 in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. The co-main event was supposed to be a middleweight fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. However, in the past 24 hours, it was revealed that Makhachev will now be rematching Alexander Volkanovski in the main event for the lightweight title. Also, in the co-main event, Kamaru Usman has replaced Paulo Costa and will now face Khamzat Chimaev.
Following the hectic 24 hours, BetOnline.ag opened odds for the new big fights at UFC 294.
UFC 294 Opening Odds:
Islam Makhachev -250
Alexander Volkanovski +210
If you like Islam Makhachev to defeat Alexander Volkanovski again at UFC 294, you would need to beat $250 to win $100. If you like the Aussie to pull off the upset, a $100 bet would net you $210 should Volkanovski become the champ-champ. When they fought earlier this year, Makhachev closed as a -400 favorite, so the oddsmakers think Volkanovski has a better chance.
Kamaru Usman +250
Khamzat Chimaev -300
In the co-main event of UFC 294, Kamaru Usman is stepping up on short notice and is a big underdog. A $100 bet would net you $250 should he pull off the upset. If you like Khamzat Chimaev, you would need to bet $300 to win $100 should he get the win over the former UFC welterweight champion.
The current UFC 294 card is as follows:
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar
- Jinh Yu Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova
- Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC