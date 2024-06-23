Bo Nickal calls for a showdown with Sharaputdin Magomedov, ‘Bullet’ responds

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024

UFC sensation Bo Nickal has called for a showdown with Sharaputdin Magomedov, who has responded to the idea.

Bo Nickal

Last night, Sharaputdin Magomedov defeated Antonio Trocoli to keep his undefeated run going in mixed martial arts. He’s a rising contender, and he’s set to be a big player in the years to come. Meanwhile, there’s another rising prospect on the way – and his name is Bo Nickal.

RELATED: UFC’s Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov set to star in upcoming U.S. shooter/slasher film

While he may have rubbed some people the wrong way, there’s no denying that Bo wants all the smoke. The former amateur wrestling star wants to take on all the big names he possibly can, and he wants to do it as quickly as possible. Of course, there’s no guarantee of his success, but he isn’t afraid to call out anyone and everyone.

Following Magomedov’s win, Nickal made it crystal clear that he wants to fight him. Shara, in response, made it known that he’s also interested – but he isn’t afraid.

Nickal and Magomedov trade verbal blows

Nickal: “Give me bullet”
Magomedov: “Yes, Bo Nickal is an interesting opponent. Interesting fight and he has good wrestling. Wrestling now for me is no problem. I’m from Dagestan you know brother.”

There’s no telling what would happen if these two beasts stepped into the Octagon together. Alas, you’d have to think the UFC would be interested in building them both up right now as opposed to making it happen too quickly. Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see how their respective trajectories play out.

Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Nickal and Magomedov? If it does happen, who would your favorite be to succeed and get another win? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

