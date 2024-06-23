Bo Nickal calls for a showdown with Sharaputdin Magomedov, ‘Bullet’ responds

UFC sensation Bo Nickal has called for a showdown with Sharaputdin Magomedov, who has responded to the idea.

Last night, Sharaputdin Magomedov defeated Antonio Trocoli to keep his undefeated run going in mixed martial arts. He’s a rising contender, and he’s set to be a big player in the years to come. Meanwhile, there’s another rising prospect on the way – and his name is Bo Nickal.

While he may have rubbed some people the wrong way, there’s no denying that Bo wants all the smoke. The former amateur wrestling star wants to take on all the big names he possibly can, and he wants to do it as quickly as possible. Of course, there’s no guarantee of his success, but he isn’t afraid to call out anyone and everyone.

Following Magomedov’s win, Nickal made it crystal clear that he wants to fight him. Shara, in response, made it known that he’s also interested – but he isn’t afraid.