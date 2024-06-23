Michael Chandler throws a shot at Conor McGregor as rivalry intensifies

UFC star Michael Chandler has thrown a shot at Conor McGregor as their rivalry continues to intensify.

As we know, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will not be facing off in the main event of UFC 303. This is due to an injury sustained by McGregor, with there being no word on when he’ll be able to return.

He did, however, make an appearance at a Bellator show over the weekend. He seemed to be in good spirits, and he made it clear that he wants to return as soon as possible. As we know, Chandler and Conor were supposed to have a press conference in Dublin ahead of UFC 303, but it never came to fruition.

There are plenty of ifs, buts and maybes right now. Alas, what we do know is that Chandler isn’t happy – as you can tell by the following message.