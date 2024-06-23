UFC champion Ilia Topuria lashes out at “mentally broken” Conor McGregor

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has lashed out at Conor McGregor as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor

As the king of the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria is on top of the world right now. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and now, he has a lot of directions he could head in. With that being said, he’s also rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. Of course, that’s also drawing a lot of attention to him and what he brings to the table.

Somebody he’s been going back and forth with for a while is Conor McGregor. The Irishman has teased him and mocked him in the past, but right now, there’s no word on whether or not a bout between them is feasible.

RELATED: Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”

Alas, that hasn’t stopped Topuria from going after him on social media.

Topuria hits out at McGregor

McGregor: “I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight.”
Topuria: “You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that’s why you don’t show up. You are a bitch.”

Ilia Topuria doesn’t appear to be afraid of anyone. Conor McGregor also has a history of taking on all comers, and he’s set to carry on down that path. While his next opponent appears set to be Michael Chandler whenever he returns, we’d love to see what would happen if these two megastars ever clashed.

Do you believe there’s a good chance we will see Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor go head to head? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the victory, and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal calls for a showdown with Sharaputdin Magomedov, 'Bullet' responds

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024
ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler throws a shot at Conor McGregor as rivalry intensifies

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has thrown a shot at Conor McGregor as their rivalry continues to intensify.

Robert Whittaker UFC Saudi Arabia
Robert Whittaker

Dana White says he would love to have Robert Whittaker serve as the backup for Du Plessis vs. Adesanya at UFC 305

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is all ears when it comes to the idea of Robert Whittaker serving as a backup for an upcoming headliner in Perth.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC, June
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hints at an August or September return: "He's not ready"

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted after Conor McGregor hinted that he plans to return to the Octagon in August or September.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Robert Whittaker's KO win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: "We are not done!"

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev sent Robert Whittaker a message following his first-round KO victory over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Robert Whittaker

UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Robert Whittaker one of four ‘POTN’ winners

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Ikram Aliskerov.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov.

alexander-volkov
Sergey Pavlovich

Pros react after Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a key heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Alexander Volkov, UFC 267
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.