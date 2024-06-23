UFC champion Ilia Topuria lashes out at “mentally broken” Conor McGregor

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has lashed out at Conor McGregor as talk of a potential superfight continues.

As the king of the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria is on top of the world right now. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and now, he has a lot of directions he could head in. With that being said, he’s also rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. Of course, that’s also drawing a lot of attention to him and what he brings to the table.

Somebody he’s been going back and forth with for a while is Conor McGregor. The Irishman has teased him and mocked him in the past, but right now, there’s no word on whether or not a bout between them is feasible.

RELATED: Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”

Alas, that hasn’t stopped Topuria from going after him on social media.