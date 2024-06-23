UFC champion Ilia Topuria lashes out at “mentally broken” Conor McGregor
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has lashed out at Conor McGregor as talk of a potential superfight continues.
As the king of the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria is on top of the world right now. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and now, he has a lot of directions he could head in. With that being said, he’s also rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. Of course, that’s also drawing a lot of attention to him and what he brings to the table.
Somebody he’s been going back and forth with for a while is Conor McGregor. The Irishman has teased him and mocked him in the past, but right now, there’s no word on whether or not a bout between them is feasible.
Alas, that hasn’t stopped Topuria from going after him on social media.
You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bitch. https://t.co/1Uy9YaLSqK
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 22, 2024
Topuria hits out at McGregor
McGregor: “I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight.”
Topuria: “You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that’s why you don’t show up. You are a bitch.”
Ilia Topuria doesn’t appear to be afraid of anyone. Conor McGregor also has a history of taking on all comers, and he’s set to carry on down that path. While his next opponent appears set to be Michael Chandler whenever he returns, we’d love to see what would happen if these two megastars ever clashed.
Do you believe there’s a good chance we will see Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor go head to head? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the victory, and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC