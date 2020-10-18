Paige VanZant sees her Bare Knuckle Fighting debut postponed

Women’s fighting star Paige VanZant will see her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut postponed until the new year.

VanZant was one of BKFC’s big free-agent signings along with other former UFC fighters such as Thiago Alves and Hector Lombard. But VanZant was by far the biggest name of the bunch. The former top prospect in the UFC women’s divisions shocked the combat sports world when she decided to make the move from mixed martial arts to BKFC. Despite the dangers of BKFC when it comes to cuts, VanZant says she’s not worried.

BKFC was hoping to match up VanZant against her first opponent in the promotion before 2020 was up, but that won’t be the case any longer. VanZant’s debut in the promotion has been delayed until February 2021, according to a report from MMAFighting.com. The reasons the bout was delayed until the new years were not immediately known, but one can assume it has something to do with VanZant testing positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Austin Vanderford, which has likely impacted her training camp.

Fortunately, while VanZant and Vanderford seemed to have a rough case of COVID-19, both seem to have recovered and gotten back to training. VanZant will look to keep sharpening her skills in the training rooms at American Top Team as she looks to improve her striking to the point where she can be one of the top women’s fighters in BKFC.

For now, look for BKFC to continue working the phones as they look to secure the first opponent for VanZant in her BKFC debut next February. Although VanZant’s debut opponent in the promotion has yet to be named, one can assume that it will be someone with at least somewhat of a notable name to combat sports fans.

Who do you want to see Paige VanZant fight in BKFC?