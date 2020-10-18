Jessica Andrade on potential fight with Valentina Shevchenko: “It’s something that should have happened already”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Andrade wants to fight champion Valentina Shevchenko, saying the fight should have already happened.

Andrade had a winning flyweight debut when she knocked out former No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian with a body shot in the first round of their co-main event fight at UFC Fight Island 6. The former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Andrade moved up to 125lbs for this fight after losing her previous two fights at strawweight. Beating someone like Chookagian could be enough to land Andrade a title shot against Shevchenko.

Speaking to reporters following her win over Chookagian on Fight Island, Andrade said that she is interested in a fight against Shevchenko and says she believes the fight should have already taken place in other organizations far longer before this UFC fight would.

“I think I can make a difference in this division. I think I can put up a fight against Valentina. It’s something that should have happened already in other organizations, so I think I’m going to make a difference and put on shows in this division,” Andrade said (via MMAjunkie.com).

The UFC women’s flyweight division is not very deep so that should help Andrade jump past the other contenders currently in the weight class. Right now, Shevchenko is next set to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC 255. But if she beats her as the betting odds suggest should happen, then Shevchenko could next find herself in the cage with Andrade.

Although Andrade flamed out at strawweight, she has plenty of experience fighting bigger fighters at 135lbs and now at 125lbs. The win over Chookagian showed that Andrade is already one of the most elite fighters in the flyweight division, and perhaps it won’t be long that she can get the chance to prove she’s the best against the champ herself.

Are you interested in a flyweight title fight between Jessica Andrade and Valentina Shevchenko?