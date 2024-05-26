Paige VanZant gets ruthlessly trolled by fight fans following draw with Elle Brooke

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Fans did not let up after Paige VanZant was dropped by Elle Brooke in their split draw.

Elle Brooke punches Paige VanZant

The two shared the ring inside NRG Arena in Houston, Texas this past Saturday night in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15. While VanZant had the combat sports experience edge over Brooke, Elle had boxing matches under her belt. VanZant ate a right hand that dropped her in the first round. The former UFC fighter was able to get up and she fought Brooke until the final bell.

In the end, the judges couldn’t agree on a winner, as a 48-46 score total for Brooke, a 48-46 score for “12 Gauge,” and a 47-47 score ruled this fight a split draw.

REALTED: PAIGE VANZANT ATTEMPTS TO CLARIFY THE “NOT A FIGHTER” COMMENTS SHE MADE ABOUT BEN ASKREN: “SORRY IF I HURT HIS FEELINGS”

Fans go scorched earth on Paige VanZant following split loss to Elle Brooke

Many MMA fans have trolled VanZant for struggling against an OnlyFans model. They were not shy in letting Paige know how they feel about her as a fighter.

“Someone please tell Paige to just stick to modeling and OF.”

“Of course… Paige has never been good in any combat sport.”

“PVZ pure trash.”

“Paige BEEN WASHED.”

“Paige is and always has been a JOKE.”

“Lmao told u Paige can’t fight.”

After the fight, VanZant said she feels the stage has been set for a rematch with Brooke, possibly in Dubai. Paige VanZant insisted that she knew Elle Brooke was going to be a tough fight.

As for Brooke, she didn’t appear to be too upset with the result. In fact, she feels the “perfect” scenario has been set up for a “big money rematch.” As far as whether or not Brooke feels she should’ve been given the win, she said she’ll have to go back and watch the fight over. Whether or not VanZant vs. Brooke will be booked again remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Paige VanZant

Related

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III confirmed as an exhibition boxing match

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia's positive B sample, goes off on "b****ass" Oscar De La Hoya

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Devin Haney has spoken out on Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample VADA test, and he has some choice words for Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya.

Ben Askren, Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant attempts to clarify the “not a fighter” comments she made about Ben Askren: “Sorry if I hurt his feelings”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Paige VanZant has attempted to clarify her recent remarks regarding former ONE and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Greg Hardy knocked out
Greg Hardy

Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.

Ryan Garcia, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul sues Ryan Garcia for defamation over allegations about PRIME drink: "No need to lie about the facts"

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

It seems that Logan Paul will be seeing boxing star Ryan Garcia in court sooner rather than later.

Oleksandr Usyk, The Rock

REPORT | Oleksandr Usyk added to the cast of 'The Smashing Machine' starring The Rock

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia gives wild response to positive B sample VADA test result: "I will swallow all steroids"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Former interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia has reacted to a report of his B sample VADA test having a positive result.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk could lose undisputed heavyweight champion status before Tyson Fury rematch: “These are all managerial and promotion decisions”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

The status of the IBF heavyweight championship has left fight fans puzzled following Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury, and the sanctioning body’s president has shared some details.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was reportedly illegally streamed by over 20 million people

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

A new report has suggested that Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was illegally streamed by over 20 million people on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou
Oleksandr Usyk

Former UFC champion calls to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next: "He's the biggest puncher out there!"

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next.