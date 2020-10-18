Jun Yong Park has an interesting offer for Khamzat Chimaev following win at UFC Fight Island 6

UFC middleweight Jun Yong Park made an interesting offer to Khamzat Chimaev following a beatdown over John Phillips at UFC Fight Island 6.

Park had a tremendous performance on Fight Island as he utterly beat down Phillips for a record-breaking unanimous decision win as he landed 258 total strikes on the ground. It wasn’t long ago that Phillips was in the same Fight Island arena fighting Chimaev back in July, losing in a very similar fashion (although Chimaev was able to put him away). Naturally, the parallels between Park and Chimaev are easy to see in this case.

Following his big win over Phillips on Fight Island, the media asked Park about Chimaev. Here’s what “The Iron Turtle” told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

Does Jun Yong Park want to fight Khamzat Chimaev after #UFCFightIsland6 victory? "Yeah, we'll go find a night club somewhere and we'll fight there." Watch full video: https://t.co/uJoDkXcsTj pic.twitter.com/zHQsRWvEix — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 18, 2020

“Does he want to fight me?” Park asked through his interpreter about Chimaev. “Where is he? I saw him around here somewhere? Yeah, we’ll find a nightclub somewhere and we’ll fight there.”

With the win over Phillips, Park moved to 2-1 overall in the UFC with the wins over Phillips and Marc-Andre Barriault and a loss to Anthony Hernandez. The former Asian MMA star didn’t look like anything special in his first two fights inside the Octagon. But in this sport, all it takes sometimes is to have one really incredible performance to stand out in MMA, as Chimaev himself fully knows after he beat Phillips back in the summer.

For Park, this win over Phillips might just be the win he needs to breakthrough. While Park isn’t as outspoken as someone like Chimaev is and appears to be the kind of guy who lays off social media and does his work inside the Octagon, there is no doubt Park looked amazing in this fight. Chimaev looked amazing against Phillips, too, so the fact media and fans are thinking about this potential matchup isn’t all that surprising.

Would you be interested in Jun Yong Park vs. Khamzat Chimaev?