Paige VanZant says she feels “absolutely terrible” and wonders if she has COVID-19: “We are officially sick”

Paige VanZant said in a new video posted to her social media that she feels “absolutely terrible” and wonders if she may have COVID-19.

VanZant, a long-time women’s strawweight and flyweight in the UFC, recently signed a big-money contract to join Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC). On Sunday, VanZant’s husband Austin Vanderford revealed that he has been infected with COVID-19 and has tested positive twice for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, it appears that VanZant may have also caught the virus.

In a video posted on her Instagram, VanZant asked fans for help to figure out what’s wrong with her. She says she feels “absolutely terrible” and thinks she may have COVID-19 despite a recent negative test. Check out the message that VanZant sent to her fans below.

“Well….. we are officially sick. We need your help though. So, Austin was starting to get sick and tested positive. I immediately went and got tested and it came back negative…. the next day I started getting sick and have progressively been getting worse the last few days. Today I feel absolutely terrible!!!!! I posted the full video on our YouTube and we need some advice,” Paige VanZant wrote.

“Do I have Covid, or something else? I have a 102 fever and tons of other symptoms. Has he been sick this whole time since he tested positive a month ago. I am so confused by all of this. We are staying home but can’t seems to find any answers. Should I go get tested again???? Please watch, the link is in my bio. LMK.”

If VanZant does indeed have COVID-19, here’s hoping that she and her husband Vanderford have a speedy recovery and are able to get healthy soon. BKFC signed VanZant along with former UFC stars Thiago Alves and Hector Lombard recently to help give the promotion some star power. Hopefully, she is able to figure out what is wrong with her and feel better soon.