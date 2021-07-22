Rachael Ostovich explains decision to rematch Paige VanZant in BKFC: “Money talks”

Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich has explained her decision to take on former foe Paige VanZant in BKFC.

While VanZant has already made an appearance in the promotion, Ostovich is set to step into the ring for the first time tomorrow night when she takes on PVZ in a rematch of their January 2019 bout in the UFC. It’ll mark the first combat appearance for Ostovich since losing to Gina Mazany back in November 2020, after which she was released from her UFC contract.

During a recent interview, Ostovich was quick to explain why she jumped at this opportunity to take on Paige for the second time.

“It kind of just happened,” Ostovich explained. “I never thought I would be part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion. I really didn’t think I would ever do that, but they gave me Paige and I’ve been wanting that rematch, so I’ll take it however I can get it.”

“I mean, I think it’s just what you said — the particular match and the deal,” Ostovich said. “Money talks.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

Will Rachael Ostovich be able to get revenge on Paige VanZant and level up their series at 1-1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!