Dan Hooker on a potential scrap with Nate Diaz: “It’s definitely not a difficult fight for him to get”

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker opened up on a potential scrap with Nate Diaz, saying “it’s definitely not a difficult fight for him to get.”

Hooker is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, a win that snapped a two-fight losing skid for “The Hangman.” Now that Hooker is back in the win column, he knows that he can start calling out higher-ranked fighters and bigger-name fighters, and it doesn’t get much bigger than Diaz. Following his big win over Haqparast last weekend, Hooker said that he’s open to fighting Diaz and that all the Stockton native has to do is simply request the fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Hooker confirmed his interest in fighting Diaz.

“Would I fight him? Yeah, I’ll fight him. That’s on him. That’s on him. I’m not gonna go chasing him around. Like, whenever he wants to fight, he’s only gotta say my name. It’s definitely not a difficult fight for him to get,” Hooker said (via MMANews).

Hooker is currently competing at 155lbs, while Diaz fights at 170lbs these days, so if this fight is to happen, the two rivals would need to agree on what weight class the contest is contested at. It’s because of the weight class difference that it feels like Diaz is more likely to fight someone in the welterweight division such as Vicente Luque for his next fight. At this point in his career, Diaz seems unlikely to want to make the big weight cut down to 155lbs unless it was for a title shot. So as much as the prospects of a Hooker vs. Diaz fight would be fun, the two would have to figure out what weight they would fight at first.

Do you want to see Dan Hooker fight Nate Diaz next?