Pro fighters make their picks for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

By Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

In the main event of UFC Austin, a battle of top-eight lightweights goes down as Beneil Dariush takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Heading into the fight, Dariush is a sizeable +250 underdog while the Armenian is a -310 favorite.

Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight. The pros slightly lean towards Dariush getting his hand raised at UFC Austin.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, that’s a tricky one. I’m going to go with Arman in that one. I think he can finish Beneil.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I hope Beneil Dariush wins, but if he doesn’t, I want the rematch. I think Beneil wins though.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Beneil Dariush, I think the experience is the difference here.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Arman. I think if it’s the same Beneil that fought Charles I see Tsarukyan winning. I also want to see new blood at the top which is why I want Arman to win.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I have to ride with Beneil Dariush. He’s one of my favorite fighters ever but I think this fight is similar to the Gamrot one when everyone thought he’d lose to the up-and-comer and he pulled it off.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: Beneil Dariush. I think he comes back with a great win here against Arman who didn’t look as good as he normally does in his last fight. This is also a big step-up in competition for Arman.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I am going with Arman Tsrukyan. He’s young and hungry and skill for skill they match up pretty well. Dariush is coming off a bad knockout, and I think Arman can catch him.

***
Fighters picking Beneil Dariush: Drakkar Klose, Dustin Jacoby, Joe Solecki, John Castaneda

Fighters picking Arman Tsarukyan: Vicente Luque, Chase Hooper, Cody Brundage

