Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event

After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.

This was personally confirmed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong during a press conference held in Tokyo on Thursday, November 30.

Headlining the much-anticipated event booked to take place at the Ariake Arena is a flyweight kickboxing super-fight between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa.

Rodtang has been one of the most prominent figureheads of ONE’s expansion project to pure striking in 2018. Since then, he has figured in 16 exciting matches.

In addition, the Thai hard-hitter has successfully defended his World Title five times since claiming the belt in August 2019.

However, he recently suffered his first defeat under all-striking rules in ONE this past September against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

It’s safe to assume that Rodtang has redemption on his mind this coming January,

On the opposing side, Takeru is a multiple-time K-1 World Champion across three weight classes. He also boasts a stunning 42-3 professional record, with 25 victories by knockout.

As one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound kickboxers, his arrival in ONE Championship adds another layer of excitement to the already electrifying matchup.