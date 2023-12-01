Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event
After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.
This was personally confirmed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong during a press conference held in Tokyo on Thursday, November 30.
Headlining the much-anticipated event booked to take place at the Ariake Arena is a flyweight kickboxing super-fight between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa.
Rodtang has been one of the most prominent figureheads of ONE’s expansion project to pure striking in 2018. Since then, he has figured in 16 exciting matches.
In addition, the Thai hard-hitter has successfully defended his World Title five times since claiming the belt in August 2019.
However, he recently suffered his first defeat under all-striking rules in ONE this past September against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.
It’s safe to assume that Rodtang has redemption on his mind this coming January,
On the opposing side, Takeru is a multiple-time K-1 World Champion across three weight classes. He also boasts a stunning 42-3 professional record, with 25 victories by knockout.
As one of the planet’s top pound-for-pound kickboxers, his arrival in ONE Championship adds another layer of excitement to the already electrifying matchup.
Shinya Aoki faces Sage Northcutt in ONE 165 co-headliner
The anticipation doesn’t end with the marquee encounter. ONE 165 will also feature a compelling lightweight MMA clash between Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt.
Aoki, a former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, brings a wealth of experience. He has nearly 60 professional bouts to his credit, including 17 in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
With 47 victories, 30 by way of submission, Aoki stands as a formidable foe who aims to secure another monumental victory in his homecoming.
Meanwhile, Northcutt — a karate prodigy-turned-MMA rising star — officially joined ONE in 2018.
Despite a setback in his promotional debut in May 2019, Northcutt returned to the winner’s circle in rousing fashion this past May. There, he authored a 39-second submission victory over Ahmed Mujtaba.
Now, Northcutt seeks to validate his potential by facing a battle-tested veteran in Aoki.
Topics:ONE Championship