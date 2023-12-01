Tom Aspinall responds to fan backlash after calling for the UFC to strip Jon Jones

By Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Tom Aspinall is responding after receiving fan backlash from calling for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his title.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) won the interim heavyweight title earlier this month when he defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at UFC 295. Following the victory, the Brit called for ‘Bones’ to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle.

Apparently social media lit up, many in disagreement, with Tom Aspinall’s call that he be made the undisputed champion and get the nod to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) next.

Speaking with Michael Bisping, the 30-year-old shared his thoughts on the ‘online trolls’:

“You see a lot of online trolls, but mate – I’m just trying to get my dream fight. Give me a break. I’m trying to fight one of the legends. That’s all.

Continuing Tom Aspinall said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ll fight everyone. I’ve got another 10 years in this sport before it’s over, and I’m going to fight these other guys. I would love to get a crack at these two guys before they retire just to get it on my resume. I’m not getting beyond myself or anything like that. I just want a crack at the guys I’ve been watching for the last 10 years. I’m a massive fan of the sport and I think it would be brilliant. That’s all. I’m not out there hating on anybody. I respect these guys.”

As to whether or not Aspinall feels he will get the chance to fight Jones or Miocic before they retire, he replied:

“I don’t know to be honest. But I know you have to shoot your shot, and sometimes you have to be vocal about it. It’s usually not my style to be out there vocal and calling the shots and this and that, but as I said, it’s my dream – and anyone knocking someone for trying to get their dream fights and dream experience, it’s just silly.”

Concluding Tom Aspinall said:

“I would love to experience that before they retire and see how I get on, see how my skills match up. … I’m trying to challenge myself and live my dream while I have the chance.”

One thing is for sure, Aspinall is eager for a fight and wants to live his dream now.

Do you think Tom Aspinall should be made champ and be able to defend the heavyweight title now?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan

Pro fighters make their picks for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis says he could be fighting at light heavyweight shortly after UFC 297

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he could be fighting at light heavyweight shortly after UFC 297.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum claims welterweight "has always been my division" ahead of return at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum believes he has always been a welterweight.

Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns zeroes in on Colby Covington as ideal 2024 comeback opponent: "Ready to go"

Josh Evanoff - November 30, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns wants Colby Covington early next year.

Daniel Cormier in the cage
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

'Company Man' Daniel Cormier laughs off PFL's attempt to challenge the UFC: "It's not close!"

Josh Evanoff - November 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier knows he’s biased, but he doesn’t see how the PFL can compete.

Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner claims he "didn’t have a choice" taking short-notice fight against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023
Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Kevin Holland says he hasn’t been offered Michael Page fight but is “too hood” to turn it down

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has claimed that he has not been offered a fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, also known as MVP.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Iridium Sports Agency releases statement after Bobby Green was “accosted and attacked” by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Iridium Sports Agency has released a statement claiming Bobby Green was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan’s team this week.

Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira says he is willing to train with longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the future: “This is not personal”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Alex Pereira has confirmed that he would be interested in training with his longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the future.

Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose eyes KO win over Joe Solecki at UFC Austin in return from torn ACL to prove he deserves a ranked opponent next

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Drakkar Klose is no stranger to dealing with injuries and layoffs.