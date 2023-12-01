Tom Aspinall responds to fan backlash after calling for the UFC to strip Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall is responding after receiving fan backlash from calling for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his title.

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) won the interim heavyweight title earlier this month when he defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at UFC 295. Following the victory, the Brit called for ‘Bones’ to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle.

Apparently social media lit up, many in disagreement, with Tom Aspinall’s call that he be made the undisputed champion and get the nod to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) next.

Speaking with Michael Bisping, the 30-year-old shared his thoughts on the ‘online trolls’:

“You see a lot of online trolls, but mate – I’m just trying to get my dream fight. Give me a break. I’m trying to fight one of the legends. That’s all.

Continuing Tom Aspinall said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ll fight everyone. I’ve got another 10 years in this sport before it’s over, and I’m going to fight these other guys. I would love to get a crack at these two guys before they retire just to get it on my resume. I’m not getting beyond myself or anything like that. I just want a crack at the guys I’ve been watching for the last 10 years. I’m a massive fan of the sport and I think it would be brilliant. That’s all. I’m not out there hating on anybody. I respect these guys.”

As to whether or not Aspinall feels he will get the chance to fight Jones or Miocic before they retire, he replied:

“I don’t know to be honest. But I know you have to shoot your shot, and sometimes you have to be vocal about it. It’s usually not my style to be out there vocal and calling the shots and this and that, but as I said, it’s my dream – and anyone knocking someone for trying to get their dream fights and dream experience, it’s just silly.”

Concluding Tom Aspinall said:

“I would love to experience that before they retire and see how I get on, see how my skills match up. … I’m trying to challenge myself and live my dream while I have the chance.”

One thing is for sure, Aspinall is eager for a fight and wants to live his dream now.

Do you think Tom Aspinall should be made champ and be able to defend the heavyweight title now?

