Ben Rothwell labels UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown a “chained dog” for his comments about the PFL

By Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

MMA veteran Ben Rothwell has called out Matt Brown for remarks he made regarding the PFL-Bellator merger.

Ben Rothwell training

Over the years, Ben Rothwell has established himself as a fan favorite in combat sports. Between mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing, ‘Big Ben’ has been there and done it all.

He tends to have a pretty informed view when it comes to the current state of the game and what could be improved. As such, he wasn’t the biggest fan of recent remarks made by UFC star Matt Brown, after he suggested that PFL was still a “distant” number two behind the UFC despite their merger with Bellator.

RELATED: UFC VETERAN MATT BROWN WEIGHS IN ON THE NEWLY ANNOUNCED PFL-BELLATOR MERGER: “THEY’RE A DISTANT NO. 2, THAT’S WHAT IT IS”

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Rothwell didn’t hold back.

Rothwell criticizes Brown

“Matt Brown made a comment that they’re stupid, and the UFC is like Kleenex – name recognition – and that PFL isn’t even in the equation, and they’re not even part of it,” Rothwell said. “And I just said he sounds like a chained dog.

“Respect, he’s a veteran, respect him as a fighter, but to make that comment is kind of silly to me, and I don’t care who you are under contract with. The reason being is if there is only the UFC, that is the absolute worst thing for fighters, because UFC does not act like the NFL or NBA or anything like that. There isn’t equal sharing of profits. There’s none of that.

“I don’t care who you’re under contract with … The more combat sports, the better, the more opportunities for fighters is better. It’s better. Then we can have something to negotiate against each other. All of this only helps fighters. If there is only one name in MMA, then that’s good for that company and not the fighters.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Ben Rothwell? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Rothwell Matt Brown Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and his new child

Photos | Conor McGregor welcomes new baby boy with fiancee Dee Devlin

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023
Tom Aspinall raises his hands
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says he loves boxing but can’t stand the sports current model: “The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible”

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has criticized the state of boxing after admitting his love for the sport.

Bobby Green
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green shrugs off recent callout from Paddy Pimblett: “He don’t want that”

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

Bobby Green has shrugged off Paddy Pimblett for calling him out recently as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds after UFC CEO Dana White claims “Khabib’s crew in Dagestan” could take over “weak” America

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Nate Diaz is responding after UFC CEO Dana White claims ‘Khabib’s crew in Dagestan’ could take over ‘weak’ America.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 300, UFC
UFC

Daniel Cormier details the fights he wants to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Daniel Cormier is detailing the fights he would like to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall responds to fan backlash after calling for the UFC to strip Jon Jones

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023
Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Pro fighters make their picks for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

In the main event of UFC Austin, a battle of top-eight lightweights goes down as Beneil Dariush takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Heading into the fight, Dariush is a sizeable +250 underdog while the Armenian is a -310 favorite.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis says he could be fighting at light heavyweight shortly after UFC 297

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he could be fighting at light heavyweight shortly after UFC 297.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum claims welterweight "has always been my division" ahead of return at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum believes he has always been a welterweight.

Joe Solecki
UFC

Joe Solecki explains the "key" to beating Drakkar Klose at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

Joe Solecki is excited to fight a well-known guy like Drakkar Klose at UFC Austin.