Ben Rothwell labels UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown a “chained dog” for his comments about the PFL

MMA veteran Ben Rothwell has called out Matt Brown for remarks he made regarding the PFL-Bellator merger.

Over the years, Ben Rothwell has established himself as a fan favorite in combat sports. Between mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing, ‘Big Ben’ has been there and done it all.

He tends to have a pretty informed view when it comes to the current state of the game and what could be improved. As such, he wasn’t the biggest fan of recent remarks made by UFC star Matt Brown, after he suggested that PFL was still a “distant” number two behind the UFC despite their merger with Bellator.

RELATED: UFC VETERAN MATT BROWN WEIGHS IN ON THE NEWLY ANNOUNCED PFL-BELLATOR MERGER: “THEY’RE A DISTANT NO. 2, THAT’S WHAT IT IS”

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Rothwell didn’t hold back.