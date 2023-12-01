Ben Rothwell labels UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown a “chained dog” for his comments about the PFL
MMA veteran Ben Rothwell has called out Matt Brown for remarks he made regarding the PFL-Bellator merger.
Over the years, Ben Rothwell has established himself as a fan favorite in combat sports. Between mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing, ‘Big Ben’ has been there and done it all.
He tends to have a pretty informed view when it comes to the current state of the game and what could be improved. As such, he wasn’t the biggest fan of recent remarks made by UFC star Matt Brown, after he suggested that PFL was still a “distant” number two behind the UFC despite their merger with Bellator.
In an interview with MMA Fighting, Rothwell didn’t hold back.
Ben Rothwell: Francis Ngannou should lead fighters organization
Rothwell criticizes Brown
“Matt Brown made a comment that they’re stupid, and the UFC is like Kleenex – name recognition – and that PFL isn’t even in the equation, and they’re not even part of it,” Rothwell said. “And I just said he sounds like a chained dog.
“Respect, he’s a veteran, respect him as a fighter, but to make that comment is kind of silly to me, and I don’t care who you are under contract with. The reason being is if there is only the UFC, that is the absolute worst thing for fighters, because UFC does not act like the NFL or NBA or anything like that. There isn’t equal sharing of profits. There’s none of that.
“I don’t care who you’re under contract with … The more combat sports, the better, the more opportunities for fighters is better. It’s better. Then we can have something to negotiate against each other. All of this only helps fighters. If there is only one name in MMA, then that’s good for that company and not the fighters.”
