Photos | Conor McGregor welcomes new baby boy with fiancee Dee Devlin
UFC star Conor McGregor has welcomed a new baby boy into the world alongside his fiancée Dee Devlin.
As we all know, Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. His track record speaks for itself, as does the celebrity status he’s been able to build throughout the course of his career.
As such, there’s often a lot of attention on what he does outside of the Octagon as well as inside. He’s been with his partner Dee Devlin for many years now and in that time, they’ve had three beautiful children together.
Now, a fourth has been added to the family, as confirmed by the Irishman on X and Instagram.
Skin to skin 🥰🙏 another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYJ7J1USXD
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 1, 2023
McGregor announces birth of fourth child
“Skin to skin. Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero.”
Who knows – perhaps this is the baby boy that will go on to become a UFC champion in his father’s footsteps. Either way, a big congratulations goes out to Conor and his family as they are blessed with yet another miracle.
In terms of his MMA career, numerous reports have indicated that the 35-year-old could return next summer. Many hoped that they would see him come back in time for UFC 300 but as it stands, it doesn’t appear as if that’ll be the case.
For now, the veteran will spend time with his family as he continues his duties as a new father.
Are you excited to see Conor McGregor make his return to the UFC? Do you believe he will come out on top against Michael Chandler? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
