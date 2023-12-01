Photos | Conor McGregor welcomes new baby boy with fiancee Dee Devlin

UFC star Conor McGregor has welcomed a new baby boy into the world alongside his fiancée Dee Devlin.

As we all know, Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. His track record speaks for itself, as does the celebrity status he’s been able to build throughout the course of his career.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SAYS IT WOULD BE “SUCH A DISAPPOINTMENT” IF CONOR MCGREGOR DOESN’T HEADLINE UFC 300

As such, there’s often a lot of attention on what he does outside of the Octagon as well as inside. He’s been with his partner Dee Devlin for many years now and in that time, they’ve had three beautiful children together.

Now, a fourth has been added to the family, as confirmed by the Irishman on X and Instagram.

Skin to skin 🥰🙏 another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYJ7J1USXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 1, 2023