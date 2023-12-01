UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Weigh-in Results

UFC Austin kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place at 10 a.m. ET today, Friday, December 1st.

UFC Austin takes place tomorrow, Saturday, December 2nd, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Headlining the event will be a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA).

Dariush is looking to get back in the win column after his most recent TKO loss to Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) this past June at UFC 289.

Tsarukyan has two wins in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, defeating Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) last December and Joaquim Silva (12-4 MMA) this past June.

The co-main event of UFC Austin features a lightweight bout between Bobby Green (31-14 MMA) and Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA).

Green, 37, has back-to-back wins coming into his fight with Turner, defeating Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) this past July and Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA) this past October.

Turner, 28, has back-to-back losses and is looking to turn things around and defeat ‘King’ come Saturday night.

The Official Weigh-In results can be found below:

UFC Austin Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+/:

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

Bobby Green (155) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Rob Font (135) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

UFC Austin ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

Miesha Tate (135.5) vs. Julia Avila (135.5)

Cody Brundage (185) vs. Zachary Reese (185)

Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia () — Cancelled

— Cancelled Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)

The preliminary card bout between featherweights Melquizael Costa (20-6 MMA) and Steve Garcia (14-5 MMA) was cancelled before the weigh-ins began due to Garcia falling ill.

