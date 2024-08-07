Ben Askren accuses Dana White of hypocrisy regarding Jon Jones’ delayed heavyweight return

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren is the latest top name to attempt to push Dana White to let go of the expected Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight.

Jones, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, is expected to return in November against former titleholder Stipe Miocic. He hasn’t fought since winning the then-vacant title at UFC 285, after suffering an injury that forced his withdrawal from a booking against Miocic at UFC 295.

During Jones’ absence, Tom Aspinall has ascended into one of the heavyweight division’s stars, after winning the interim belt at UFC 295. He most recently defended the interim title at UFC 304 in a first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes.

Despite the declined fan interest in Jones vs. Miocic, White remains steadfast in booking the fight, delaying Aspinall’s lineal title shot. Askren feels White is giving Jones unprecedented treatment in his insistence to face Miocic and not Aspinall.