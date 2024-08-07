Ben Askren accuses Dana White of hypocrisy regarding Jon Jones’ delayed heavyweight return

By Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren is the latest top name to attempt to push Dana White to let go of the expected Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight.

Ben Askren, Dana White, Jon Jones

Jones, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, is expected to return in November against former titleholder Stipe Miocic. He hasn’t fought since winning the then-vacant title at UFC 285, after suffering an injury that forced his withdrawal from a booking against Miocic at UFC 295.

During Jones’ absence, Tom Aspinall has ascended into one of the heavyweight division’s stars, after winning the interim belt at UFC 295. He most recently defended the interim title at UFC 304 in a first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes.

Despite the declined fan interest in Jones vs. Miocic, White remains steadfast in booking the fight, delaying Aspinall’s lineal title shot. Askren feels White is giving Jones unprecedented treatment in his insistence to face Miocic and not Aspinall.

Ben Askren questions Dana White over Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

During a recent episode of Funky and The Champ with Daniel Cormier, Askren pointed out the unique treatment that White is giving Jones.

“I almost feel like maybe Jon [Jones] has some dirt on Dana [White] or something. Because Dana generally wouldn’t put up with this type of behavior,” Askren said. “This is what the UFC has been founded on, whereas boxing [isn’t]… ‘We want the best guys to fight, we want to see who the best guy is, no shenanigans, no padding records to go to 40-0’…the fact that Jon, I don’t know if allowed is the right term, but that Dana is playing along and letting him and Stipe [Miocic] fight, when Stipe is going to be close to four years [out] by the time they fight…

“And you have this young, interim champion who, he’s a beast! He smashes people. The fact that they won’t put them in there together, and there’s this obvious guarantee that Jon beats Stipe, and says ‘I’m done!’. And then you never get to see that.”

Jones and Aspinall are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. Miocic hasn’t fought since a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

CM Punk, Belal Muhammad

WATCH | CM Punk praises new UFC champion Belal Muhammad during WWE Raw: "Good things happen to good people"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Dana White
Stipe Miocic

Dana White explains why Jon Jones is fighting Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall next: "He doesn't deserve anything!"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

UFC executive Dana White still believes that Stipe Miocic deserves to fight Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler seemingly moves on from long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor: "The fight is off"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

It appears that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is moving on from Conor McGregor.

UFC, ESPN
UFC

ESPN+ set to raise subscription prices ahead of massive UFC pay-per-views

Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024

ESPN viewers will soon have to pay an increased price to watch upcoming UFC Fight Night events and pay-per-views.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov soars up the UFC bantamweight ranks, Marlon Vera drops 3 spots

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has soared up the UFC bantamweight ranks, with Marlon Vera dropping 3 spots.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vents frustration after being passed over for title shot, vows to smash Aleksandar Rakic

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024
Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad hopes Colby Covington can earn another title shot, but says all ‘Chaos’ has to do is find him in a Steakhouse

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has said that he hopes to see Colby Covington earn another crack at the belt.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

UFC CEO Dana White says Stipe Miocic is “100 percent” retiring after Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White seems to believe that Stipe Miocic will retire following his upcoming title showdown with Jon Jones.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2024

The 174th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 95.