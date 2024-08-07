Sean Strickland targets homeless people in latest social media rant: “They’re drug zombies!”

Sean Strickland encourages homeless people to “Man up and sack up”

In a recent tweet, Strickland went scorched Earth on homeless people.

I just don't understand the love and compassion for homeless people. These people are drugged out zombies.. They're not down on there luck trying to get better, they're drug zombies They bring drugs and crime around your children. Yall need to man up and sack up — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 6, 2024

“I just don’t understand the love and compassion for homeless people,” Strickland tweeted Tuesday. “These people are drugged out zombies… They’re not down on there luck trying to get better, they’re drug zombies…

“They bring drugs and crime around your children. Yall need to man up and sack up.”

MMA journalist Helen Yee then pointed out the generalization behind Strickland’s remarks, to which he responded with the following tweet.

There is a difference between the guy at a shelter looking for a job and a guy doing the crack zombie walk past a park… big difference.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 6, 2024

“There is a difference between the guy at a shelter looking for a job and a guy doing the crack zombie walk past a park,” Strickland responded. “Big difference…”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), about 26% of all homeless people abuse drugs. About 38% of homeless people abuse alcohol.

Strickland has become a UFC fan favorite after his recent fights, especially after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. He’s defeated the likes of Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Abus Magomedov during his UFC tenure.

Despite some calls for Strickland to face Robert Whittaker next, he remains adamant in waiting for the title shot and is uninterested in serving as the backup to Du Plessis vs. Adesanya.