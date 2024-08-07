Sean Strickland targets homeless people in latest social media rant: “They’re drug zombies!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is at it again on social media as he awaits his next Octagon booking.

Sean Strickland

Strickland defeated former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa in his most recent fight at UFC 302. He’s on hiatus as he waits for a middleweight title shot against the Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya winner.

In the meantime, Strickland remains active on his social media pages and is making his opinions known on a variety of current events. One hot topic is the nationwide homeless crisis, especially prevalent in major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City.

Sean Strickland encourages homeless people to “Man up and sack up”

In a recent tweet, Strickland went scorched Earth on homeless people.

“I just don’t understand the love and compassion for homeless people,” Strickland tweeted Tuesday. “These people are drugged out zombies… They’re not down on there luck trying to get better, they’re drug zombies…

“They bring drugs and crime around your children. Yall need to man up and sack up.”

MMA journalist Helen Yee then pointed out the generalization behind Strickland’s remarks, to which he responded with the following tweet.

“There is a difference between the guy at a shelter looking for a job and a guy doing the crack zombie walk past a park,” Strickland responded. “Big difference…”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), about 26% of all homeless people abuse drugs. About 38% of homeless people abuse alcohol.

Strickland has become a UFC fan favorite after his recent fights, especially after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. He’s defeated the likes of Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Abus Magomedov during his UFC tenure.

Despite some calls for Strickland to face Robert Whittaker next, he remains adamant in waiting for the title shot and is uninterested in serving as the backup to Du Plessis vs. Adesanya.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

