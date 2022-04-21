Cris Cyborg discusses Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL after rumored fight: “I knew she would stay, it was all marketing”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg didn’t believe she was ever going to fight Kayla Harrison.

The two women’s champions were in discussions for a fight earlier this year. Following Harrison’s contract expiring with PFL, there was widespread talk that she was going to sign with either Bellator or the UFC. As a result, she was quickly linked to a bout with Cyborg. Harrison even challenged the Bellator featherweight champion to a gym fight on social media at one point.

While talk of going to the UFC eventually dried up, it seemed that Harrison was bound for Bellator. However, she wound up going back to PFL following her contract being matched by the promotion. Now with a fight between the two women’s champions being shelved, Cyborg has given her thoughts on the whole fiasco.

She discussed the situation in an interview with Trocação Franca, just days away from her rematch with Arlene Blencowe. Cris Cyborg opined that a fight between her and Harrison was never actually close to happening. Her reasoning is that she believes that the whole free agency situation with the PFL champion was just marketing, and for show.

“I wasn’t surprised. I knew she would stay at PFL. I believe it was just [marketing], but knew she would sign with them… I believe that, for this to happen, she had to have signed with Bellator, Cyborg said. We don’t know what will happen in the future if this fight will really happen. I’ll continue my work and train, now focused on Arlene [Blencowe], and not think right now about people I might fight in the future. I’ll just focus on Arlene now.” (h/t MMAFighting)

What do you think about Cris Cyborg’s comments? Do you want to see her and Kayla Harrison fight in the future?